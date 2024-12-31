​​​​Panola County Jail Log Published 9:30 am Tuesday, December 31, 2024

Compiled by Brad Greer

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of

the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at, the facility.

Dec. 24

Christina Marie English, 30 Old Highway Rd., Crenshaw, charged with running a stop sign, failure to yield, reckless

driving, no seatbelt, and disorderly conduct.

William Johnson, Jr., 206 Campground Rd., Batesville, charged with DUI, no seatbelt, expired tag, possession of

marijuana in a motor vehicle, and possession of paraphernalia.

Dec. 25

Harold Avant, 23700 Hwy. 51N, Sardis, charged with failure to maintain proper lane and DUI.

Dec. 26

Ronald Kortelle Buckley, 3308 Bell Ridge Dr., Olive Branch, arrested on a warrant (obscene telecommunications).

John Zerrious Bobo, 624B Shiloh Rd., Courtland, charged with aggravated assault and attempt to commit an offense

(shooting at trains or motor vehicles).

Anthony Troy Rodgers, Jr., 215 West St., Batesville, held for Drug Court sanction.

Calvontre Richards Turner, 686A Herron Subdivision, Courtland, charged with DUI (other).

Alexus Dejour Roberts, 2439A Leslie Rd., Pope, charged with DUI (other).

Daniel Allen Griffith, 102 Pamela St., Batesville, charged with contempt of court and probation violation.

Majesty Patricia Pearl Lewis, 146 CR 601, Oakland, charged with DUI (other).

Orthensia McKenzie House, Patton Lane Park, Batesville, charged with violation of the city’s Public Safety

Ordinance.

Dec. 27

Marlo Dewayne Pride, 140 Ingle Ave., Memphis, charged with felony malicious mischief, commercial burglary, and

possession of burglary tools.

Cory Leon Sanders, 199 W. Dison Ave., Memphis, charged with felony malicious mischief, commercial burglary,

possession of burglary tools, failure to stop for blue lights, and possession of a controlled substance.

Richard Allen Noe Beavers, III, 211 Deaton St., Batesville, charged with no drivers license, careless driving, and

possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Buckley Arbie Joe House, 4W 125th St., New York, NY, charged with violation of the city’s Public Safety Ordinance.

Kyra Caprece Purnell, 105 Dickey Dr., Batesville, charged with disturbance of the peace.

Aaron Derell Heffner, 306 Percyville St., Sardis, held on a bond surrender.

Dec. 28

Charlie Wren Armstrong, 11 Harmon Circle, Batesville, charged with trespassing.

Luke David Jackson, 1212 Brandywine Dr., Southaven, charged with speeding.

Dec. 29

Harold Edward Grady, 200 Hwy. 51, Batesville, charged with shoplifting.

Jonetta Ladale McClain, 138 Hardy Rd., Courtland, charged with disturbance of a family.

Breonia Jonia Coleman, 1278 Shiloh Rd., Courtland, charged with simple assault.