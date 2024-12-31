Ole Miss vs. Duke Gator Bowl Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread – Thursday, Jan. 2 Published 7:50 pm Tuesday, December 31, 2024

When the No. 16 Ole Miss Rebels match up with the Duke Blue Devils at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, Jan. 2, our computer model predicts the Rebels will come out on top. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can read below.

Ole Miss vs. Duke Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Duke (+17.5) Under (51.5) Ole Miss 33, Duke 17

Ole Miss Betting Info (2024)

Based on this matchup’s moneyline, the Rebels have an implied win probability of 89.4%.

Against the spread, the Rebels are 7-5-0 this year.

Ole Miss is 4-2 ATS when playing as at least 17.5-point favorites.

Two Rebels games (out of 12) have gone over the point total this season.

The total for this game is 51.5, 7.4 points fewer than the average total in Ole Miss games thus far this season.

Duke Betting Info (2024)

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Blue Devils have a 14.8% chance to win.

The Blue Devils’ ATS record is 7-2-2 this year.

Duke has not yet covered the spread as underdogs of 17.5 points or more this year (0-1).

In the Blue Devils’ 11 games with a set total, five have hit the over (45.5%).

Duke games this season have averaged an over/under of 49.3 points, 2.2 less than the point total in this matchup.

Rebels vs. Blue Devils 2024 Scoring Averages

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Ole Miss 37.5 13.9 49.3 9 33 17.5 Duke 26.8 22.2 25 18 28.3 20.3

