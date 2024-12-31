Ole Miss vs. Duke Gator Bowl Best Bets, Predictions & Odds – Jan. 2 Published 12:23 am Tuesday, December 31, 2024

The Gator Bowl will feature a matchup between the Ole Miss Rebels and the Duke Blue Devils. Keep reading for a glimpse at the odds and best bets for this game.

When and Where is Ole Miss vs. Duke?

Date: Thursday, January 2, 2025

Thursday, January 2, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville, Florida Venue: EverBank Stadium

Ole Miss vs. Duke Prediction & Moneyline Pick

Prediction: Ole Miss 33, Duke 17

Ole Miss 33, Duke 17 Ole Miss is -826 on the moneyline, and Duke is +562.

Ole Miss has been the moneyline favorite 11 total times this season. It has gone 8-3 in those games.

The Rebels have won all six games they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -826 or shorter.

Duke has been an underdog in seven games this season and won four (57.1%) of those contests.

The Blue Devils have played as an underdog of +562 or more once this season and lost that game.

Based on this matchup’s moneyline, the Rebels’ implied win probability is 89.2%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Duke (+17.5)



Against the spread, Ole Miss is 7-5-0 this season.

The Rebels have been favored by 17.5 points or more six times this season and are 4-2 ATS in those contests.

Against the spread, Duke is 7-2-2 this season.

This year, the Blue Devils are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 17.5 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (51.5)

Under (51.5) This season, five of Ole Miss’ 12 games have gone over Thursday’s over/under of 51.5 points.

There have been four Duke games that have finished with a combined score over 51.5 points this season.

The point total for the game of 51.5 is 12.8 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Ole Miss (37.5 points per game) and Duke (26.8 points per game).

Key Stats Splits

Ole Miss Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 58.9 58.7 59.1 Implied Total AVG 39.6 42.7 35.2 ATS Record 7-5-0 4-3-0 3-2-0 Over/Under Record 2-10-0 1-6-0 1-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 8-3 5-1 3-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Duke Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 49.3 48.1 50.3 Implied Total AVG 28.9 27.8 29.8 ATS Record 7-2-2 3-1-1 4-1-1 Over/Under Record 5-6-0 2-3-0 3-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-0 2-0 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 4-3 2-1 2-2

