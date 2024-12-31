NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, January 1 Published 9:26 pm Tuesday, December 31, 2024

The NBA lineup today, which includes the Orlando Magic versus the Detroit Pistons, is sure to please.

Take a look at our betting analysis for the NBA’s upcoming games today.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – January 1

Washington Wizards vs. Chicago Bulls

Spread: Bulls -5.5

Bulls -5.5 Spread Pick: Bulls (Projected to win by 5.1 points)

Bulls (Projected to win by 5.1 points) Total: 237.5 points

237.5 points Total Pick: Over (234.7 total projected points)

Over (234.7 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Capital One Arena in Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena in Washington, District of Columbia TV Channel: MNMT and CHSN

MNMT and CHSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Detroit Pistons vs. Orlando Magic

Spread: Pistons -1.5

Pistons -1.5 Spread Pick: Magic (Projected to win by 1.3 points)

Magic (Projected to win by 1.3 points) Total: 211.5 points

211.5 points Total Pick: Over (218.4 total projected points)

Over (218.4 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV Channel: FDSDET and FDSFL

FDSDET and FDSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Miami Heat vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Spread: Heat -9.5

Heat -9.5 Spread Pick: Heat (Projected to win by 14.4 points)

Heat (Projected to win by 14.4 points) Total: 221.5 points

221.5 points Total Pick: Over (222.2 total projected points)

Over (222.2 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports and FDSSUN

Gulf Coast Sports and FDSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

New York Knicks vs. Utah Jazz

Spread: Knicks -12.5

Knicks -12.5 Spread Pick: Knicks (Projected to win by 16.4 points)

Knicks (Projected to win by 16.4 points) Total: 231.5 points

231.5 points Total Pick: Over (229.2 total projected points)

Over (229.2 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV Channel: MSG and KJZZ

MSG and KJZZ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Toronto Raptors vs. Brooklyn Nets

Spread: Nets -1.5

Nets -1.5 Spread Pick: Nets (Projected to win by 0.4 points)

Nets (Projected to win by 0.4 points) Total: 221.5 points

221.5 points Total Pick: Over (225.5 total projected points)

Over (225.5 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario TV Channel: YES and TSN

YES and TSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Houston Rockets vs. Dallas Mavericks

Spread: Rockets -5.5

Rockets -5.5 Spread Pick: Rockets (Projected to win by 3.9 points)

Rockets (Projected to win by 3.9 points) Total: 221.5 points

221.5 points Total Pick: Over (224.1 total projected points)

Over (224.1 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV Channel: SCHN and KFAA

SCHN and KFAA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Denver Nuggets vs. Atlanta Hawks

Spread: Nuggets -4.5

Nuggets -4.5 Spread Pick: Nuggets (Projected to win by 6.5 points)

Nuggets (Projected to win by 6.5 points) Total: 246.5 points

246.5 points Total Pick: Over (237.3 total projected points)

Over (237.3 total projected points) Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Game Location: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV Channel: ALT and FDSSE

ALT and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Sacramento Kings vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Spread: Kings -6.5

Kings -6.5 Spread Pick: Kings (Projected to win by 4.1 points)

Kings (Projected to win by 4.1 points) Total: 223.5 points

223.5 points Total Pick: Over (223 total projected points)

Over (223 total projected points) Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Game Location: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV Channel: NBCS-CA and NBCS-PH

NBCS-CA and NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

