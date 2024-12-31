Living by the Code — but which one? Published 1:00 pm Tuesday, December 31, 2024

By T.J. Ray

Columnist

Right, wrong, good, and bad are adjectives one hears constantly these days. Probably

just as frequently in times past! One of the aspects of this quartet’s usage involves the

code of conduct by which the judgment is rendered.

Codes (rules) that we live by: etiquette, religious, legal. Acts that may elicit one

of the four labels are sometimes ill defined. The person making such a judgment may

be someone of a different group than the speaker. And if the person being corrected is

from a different gang, the rules may be irrelevant. Nowadays any group can operate

with its own set of guidelines: male, female, young, old, Christian, Muslim, people of

different color, Yankees, Southerners. Well, you get the idea. Each group, knowingly

or unknowingly, follow their code.

The difficulty in society is that conditions and codes undergo change over time.

For instance, in high school, I had a teacher who drilled us on good manners. Such

things as who goes through a door first, who gets introduced to whom, whom to stand

up for when they enter a room. Time has blurred such niceties, as is seen today when

no one seems to wait on anyone to enter a place ahead of others. The exception is that

many younger folks will wait for an old gray-hair to go first, even when the old guy is

holding a door open for the lady or ladies. Oh, to have Emily Post back!

Religious codes are problematic. I well recall some human activities that my

Sunday School teachers schooled us on that are no longer no-no’s in current life. And

some real juggling is done with the words of a holy book to except or include various

acts. Religion and science seem to clash these days in the matter of sexual

identification. And with that are the issues relating to how members of each sex may

interact with the opposite. In the meantime, society wrestles with gender issues, even

to deciding which people can be in which sports competitions. And the Archbishop of

Canterbury has announced that bishops who have wives may not bring their spouses to

a major conference this year.

And there is evidence that attitudes can do a 180 on their adherents. For

instance, about 1920 laws prohibited the manufacture or sale of alcoholic drinks. But

then prohibition was scrubbed by the President in 1933, and to celebrate such a

significant occasion, New Beer Day was declared on April 7. Without doubt the

passionate members of the Women’s Christian Temperances Union were angry about

this. Now one wonders when that organization disappeared.

Perhaps the most far reaching code, of course, is the legal one. One might

expect (at least hope) that laws would be well thought out and uniformly implemented

for all citizens. Ready for a surprise? The foregoing is far from reality! First of all, what

is legal or illegal may change from one Congressional or Legislative session to the next.

(Consider Prohibition.) Now individuals must be wary of which set of legal guidelines

they must follow. What the law is in California may not square with its counterpart in

Georgia. What any particular law is in almost any state may not conform to the national

law. Perhaps the most flagrant illustration of this disagreement among jurisdictions can

be seen in the matter of sanctuary cities, municipalities that decide not to follow the

rules of the federal government. A complicated contradiction is also found when the

religious code a person—say a Senator or Representative—professes requires

disobedience to the U. S. Constitution.

Two random thoughts: Should religious preference enable a parent to refuse to

have a child vaccinated in the face of an outbreak? And what will be the consequence

of the approval for an Air Force JAG officer to wear a hijab in uniform?

Ah, for the good old days when kids made up their own rules for games without

the help of social organizations, the ACLU, or a deity.