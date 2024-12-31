Legislature ‘25 debates: Medicaid, highway funds, PERS, taxes
Published 11:45 am Tuesday, December 31, 2024
By Sid Salter
As they gather to convene the 2025 regular session of the Mississippi Legislature on
Jan.7, state lawmakers face several thorny issues from a political and policy standpoint.
In other words, the problems are hard to solve in and of themselves even without
considering the political consequences of the solutions they choose.
The issue of Medicaid expansion divided the Legislature in 2024. The House and
Senate came to loggerheads over expanding Medicaid without a work requirement. The
Biden administration would not agree to a work requirement, which former President
Trump approved during his first term.
With Trump returning to the White House and the GOP controlling the Centers for
Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), lawmakers are likely to await clearer signals
from Trump on whether his second administration will enact Medicaid work
requirements, cut overall Medicaid spending, or both.
In either instance, state Medicaid action will almost certainly follow federal Medicaid
action if any change is to take place in Mississippi in 2025.
Highway funding is another issue in which federal policy is inexorably intertwined with
state policies. The U.S. Energy Information Administration reports that federal fuel tax
rates remain at $0.1840/gal for gasoline and $0.2440/gal for diesel, which includes
excise tax and an additional $0.001/gal from the Leaking Underground Storage Tank
Fund.
The same three states had the lowest state gasoline and diesel taxes: Alaska (both at
$0.0895/gal), Mississippi (both at $0.1840/gal), and Hawaii (both at $0.1850/gal).
Congress and the Mississippi Legislature are in the same shape.
Fuel consumption is flat-to-declining, and fuel efficiency continues to improve, so as we
drive less and get more miles to the gallon, the federal and state gas taxes don’t raise
enough revenue to sustain the current transportation infrastructure or to expand and
improve it.
Likewise, the political appetite for gas tax hikes is less than zero. So, the future of
highway maintenance and construction is tenuous at best for the near future.
Electric vehicles exacerbate the problem. Mississippi attempts to balance the lack of
fuel taxes paid by electric vehicle users by charging a $150 annual fee on all-electric
vehicles and a $75 annual fee on hybrids.
Trump promised on the 2024 campaign trail a “trillion dollars” to repair the nation’s
crumbling infrastructure. But seeing a GOP-controlled Congress raise federal fuel taxes
will be a heavy lift. Raising Mississippi’s fuel taxes has shared that fate since the late
1980s. The National Association of State Budget Officers reports that gas tax revenue
now makes up 37.6% of overall state transportation revenue, compared with 41.1% in
2018, despite increases in fuel taxes in several states.
Mississippi’s Public Employees Retirement System got help in 2024 from the
lawmakers, but temporarily so. The future stability of PERS will rely on a significant
retooling of the system for future state employees.
Even with state officials proclaiming that past and current state employees will receive
their promised benefits, any discussion of amending PERS draws fire against
lawmakers in the arena of negotiating those necessary changes.
Finally, lawmakers are expected to debate additional state income tax cuts and possible
cuts or elimination of the state’s so-called “grocery tax” – which actually is merely the
decision to allow the state’s full 7% retail sales tax to apply on the purchase of food.
As state officials continue to carefully monitor tax collections for the next six months,
lawmakers will have to determine if the state budget can absorb additional tax cuts
without unintended impacts.
For the grocery taxes, municipal governments will be watching any discussion of a
grocery tax cut since 18.5% of the current 7% tax is diverted to municipalities to fund
local government operations.
From the day they gavel in until the Legislature reaches the sine-die deadline, expect an
intense, issue-driven session.
Sid Salter is a syndicated columnist. Contact him at sidsalter@sidsalter.com.