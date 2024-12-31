Published 8:55 am Tuesday, December 31, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Johnny Lee Carson, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend, who left this world surrounded by love as he entered into the peace of his Heavenly Father in the early morning hours of Christmas Day just after celebrating his 81st birthday with family.

The funeral service will be held Wednesday January 1, 2025 in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior, beginning at 1pm. Interment will follow in Forrest Memorial Park.

Born on December 24, 1943, to John Edman Carson and Marjorie Pendergrass Carson. Johnny was a resident of Batesville, Mississippi, where his kindness and vibrant spirit left an indelible mark on everyone he met. He graduated from Batesville High School where he made life-long friends, many of whom continued to keep in touch through regular reunions Johnny helped to plan and organize. He attended the University of Mississippi, where he was a proud member of Sigma Nu fraternity. He also served honorably in the Mississippi Army National Guard for numerous years after college.

A man of deep faith, Johnny was raised in the First Methodist Church but became an active member of the First Baptist Church of Batesville as an adult, where his regular presence brought warmth and fellowship to everyone while serving in various capacities, including Sunday School Director, Treasurer and as a long-time member of the adult church choir. Additionally, Johnny was also a committed member of the local chapter of Rotary International, embodying the values of service and community throughout much of his professional life. Johnny had a varied and successful career in sales. Beginning in Memphis, Tennessee in the automotive finance industry, to several positions with the McKesson Drug Company. Johnny joined his family’s business in Batesville in the early 1980s which he took over after his father’s retirement and continued to build and expand the operations. After many years of running the family business, Johnny sold it and found his true calling as a financial advisor with the Edward Jones Company in Batesville. He truly cherished being able to help the clients who became friends with planning for their financial futures and helping them along life’s many paths. Johnny fully retired from Edward Jones as a Limited Partner in 2012.

To know Johnny was to have a true friend. He cared for his friends like family, never met a stranger, and brought joy wherever he went. His love for life shone through in his laughter, his love of singing and dancing, and the countless moments he spent making memories with those he loved. Whether he was in a dance contest with his wife, Pamela, or singing karaoke to Sinatra songs with his many friends, Johnny always enjoyed the company of those he was blessed to be with at the time.

Johnny adored his wife of 55 years, Pamela Mercer Carson, whose love and partnership were the cornerstone of his life. He was a devoted father to his two children, Shea (Cliff) Griffin of Cleveland, TN and Jeffrey L. (Stephanie) Carson of Franklin, TN and a doting grandfather to Lauren (Alan) Denton of Chattanooga, TN and Carson (Olivia) Griffin of Chattanooga, TN, Chloe Carson, and Stella Carson of Franklin, TN. In addition to his wife, children and grandchildren, Johnny is also survived by his dear brother, James M. “Mike” Carson and his wife, Ellen of Batesville, MS and their daughter, Amanda (Logan) Caza of Brentwood, TN.

One of Johnny’s greatest joys was spending time on his houseboat at J.P. Coleman State Park in Iuka, MS, where he spent many days creating cherished memories with family and friends on the waters of Pickwick Lake over the past 25 years.

Johnny’s legacy is one of unwavering love, laughter, and friendship. He leaves behind a community of family and friends who will miss his generous heart, vibrant spirit, and the joy he brought into their lives.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to First Baptist Church of Batesville, MS or the charity of your choice in Johnny’s honor. Johnny Lee Carson will forever be remembered as a man who loved deeply, lived joyously, and made the world a brighter place.