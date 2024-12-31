How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Wednesday, January 1
Published 8:50 pm Tuesday, December 31, 2024
Ranked teams will be on Wednesday’s college basketball schedule for eight games, including the Michigan Wolverines playing the UCLA Bruins.
Today’s Top 25 Games
No. 23 Iowa Hawkeyes at Penn State Lady Lions
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV channel: B1G+
UCF Knights at No. 18 West Virginia Mountaineers
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
No. 7 UConn Huskies at Marquette Golden Eagles
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SNY
Purdue Boilermakers at No. 21 Michigan State Spartans
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV channel: B1G+
Nebraska Cornhuskers at No. 4 USC Trojans
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV channel: Big Ten Network
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 12 Kansas State Wildcats at Houston Cougars
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
No. 24 Michigan Wolverines at No. 1 UCLA Bruins
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV channel: Big Ten Network
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Colorado Buffaloes at No. 11 TCU Horned Frogs
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
