How to Watch the NBA Today, January 1
Published 10:26 pm Tuesday, December 31, 2024
The NBA’s eight-game slate today is not one to miss. The contests include the Dallas Mavericks versus the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center.
If you are looking for how to watch today’s NBA play, we’ve got you covered. Check out the links below.
Email newsletter signup
Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.
Watch the NBA Today – January 1
Washington Wizards vs. Chicago Bulls
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Capital One Arena
- Location: Washington, District of Columbia
- TV Channel: MNMT and CHSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Detroit Pistons vs. Orlando Magic
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Little Caesars Arena
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- TV Channel: FDSDET and FDSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Miami Heat vs. New Orleans Pelicans
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Kaseya Center
- Location: Miami, Florida
- TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports and FDSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Toronto Raptors vs. Brooklyn Nets
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- TV Channel: YES and TSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
New York Knicks vs. Utah Jazz
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
- Location: New York City, New York
- TV Channel: MSG and KJZZ
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Houston Rockets vs. Dallas Mavericks
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Toyota Center
- Location: Houston, Texas
- TV Channel: SCHN and KFAA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Denver Nuggets vs. Atlanta Hawks
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Venue: Ball Arena
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- TV Channel: ALT and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Sacramento Kings vs. Philadelphia 76ers
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Golden 1 Center
- Location: Sacramento, California
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and NBCS-PH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.