How to Watch the NBA Today, January 1

The NBA’s eight-game slate today is not one to miss. The contests include the Dallas Mavericks versus the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center.

If you are looking for how to watch today’s NBA play, we’ve got you covered. Check out the links below.

Watch the NBA Today – January 1

Washington Wizards vs. Chicago Bulls

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Capital One Arena

Capital One Arena Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia TV Channel: MNMT and CHSN

MNMT and CHSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Detroit Pistons vs. Orlando Magic

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Little Caesars Arena Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan TV Channel: FDSDET and FDSFL

FDSDET and FDSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Miami Heat vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Kaseya Center

Kaseya Center Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports and FDSSUN

Gulf Coast Sports and FDSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Toronto Raptors vs. Brooklyn Nets

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Scotiabank Arena Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario TV Channel: YES and TSN

YES and TSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

New York Knicks vs. Utah Jazz

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York TV Channel: MSG and KJZZ

MSG and KJZZ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Houston Rockets vs. Dallas Mavericks

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Toyota Center

Toyota Center Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas TV Channel: SCHN and KFAA

SCHN and KFAA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Denver Nuggets vs. Atlanta Hawks

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado TV Channel: ALT and FDSSE

ALT and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Sacramento Kings vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Golden 1 Center

Golden 1 Center Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California TV Channel: NBCS-CA and NBCS-PH

NBCS-CA and NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

