How to Watch AAC Women’s College Basketball Games – Wednesday, January 1

Published 11:49 pm Tuesday, December 31, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Watch AAC Women's College Basketball Games - Wednesday, January 1

The Wednesday college basketball schedule includes six games with an AAC team on the court. Among those contests is the East Carolina Pirates squaring off against the Temple Owls.

Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s AAC Games

Rice Owls at Tulane Green Wave

  • Time: 3:00 PM ET

East Carolina Pirates at Temple Owls

Wichita State Shockers at Memphis Tigers

  • Time: 4:00 PM ET

Tulsa Golden Hurricane at North Texas Eagles

  • Time: 5:00 PM ET

Charlotte 49ers at South Florida Bulls

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET

UAB Blazers at UTSA Roadrunners

  • Time: 7:30 PM ET

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Catch tons of live women’s college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

id:

More How to Watch

How to Watch the NBA Today, January 1

How to Watch the NBA Today, January 1

How to Watch Top 25 Women's College Basketball Games - Wednesday, January 1

How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Wednesday, January 1

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games - Wednesday, January 1

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Wednesday, January 1

Lions, Ravens, Week 18 NFL Power Rankings

Lions, Ravens, Week 18 NFL Power Rankings

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Friends2Follow