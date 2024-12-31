How to Watch AAC Women’s College Basketball Games – Wednesday, January 1 Published 11:49 pm Tuesday, December 31, 2024

The Wednesday college basketball schedule includes six games with an AAC team on the court. Among those contests is the East Carolina Pirates squaring off against the Temple Owls.

Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s AAC Games

Rice Owls at Tulane Green Wave

Time: 3:00 PM ET

East Carolina Pirates at Temple Owls

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Wichita State Shockers at Memphis Tigers

Time: 4:00 PM ET

Tulsa Golden Hurricane at North Texas Eagles

Time: 5:00 PM ET

Charlotte 49ers at South Florida Bulls

Time: 7:00 PM ET

UAB Blazers at UTSA Roadrunners

Time: 7:30 PM ET

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live women’s college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

id: