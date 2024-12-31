Different Christmas memory this year Published 11:14 am Tuesday, December 31, 2024

By Jan Penton-Miller

Columnist

It is so beautiful to see how God directs our paths, and many times in my own life it’s after

the fact that I realize how He was working for good.

As usual I had done all the decorating and bought a ton of food to cook for a traditional

Christmas day, but I usually have a lot of preparation done before the 25 th .

Somehow I just couldn’t get it in gear to start on my cooking ahead of time; I knew

something was off about having a big dinner at home. Then I had the idea of making a

quick trip to Tennessee to spend Christmas with my daughter, Melinda.

Maybe that’s why I can’t get in the groove this year. We are supposed to have a Tennessee

Christmas.

I dialed Melinda’s number.

“Hey honey. I know we are coming on the 25 th of January, but I can’t get going for Christmas

dinner this year. Would you like a quick visit?”

“Sure Mom. You know I would love to have you. Come on!”

“Let me check on a few things, and I’ll let you know for sure.”

I put my feelers out, and my daughter in love, Cherrie, had the feeling she shouldn’t leave

town. She mentioned not wanting to get far from her doctors, but insisted we go. I

reluctantly agreed to think it over, but it just didn’t feel right.

We nixed the idea, but I still had the really weird feeling to wait on the cooking. I prepared

soup and a couple of other things for us to enjoy after Christmas Eve service and waited for

Ryan to get in from New Orleans.

The phone rang and I saw Cherrie’s name pop up. I thought we would discuss what time to

meet and where or something along that line, but instead I heard:

“I don’t want you to get upset or freak out. Everything is going to be ok.”

Cherrie sounded so calm, but my mind whizzed through multiple unpleasant scenarios

before I eked out:

“What’s wrong? Just tell me.

Cherrie has a loop recorder that monitors her heart, and a dangerous change had occurred.

She had to go in for an emergency pacemaker surgery. Her wonderful friend, Kaila, had to

take vacation days so she wouldn’t lose them and was home to go to the hospital with her.

The service was lovely and was really as my pastor said on the Sunday prior, the most

important part of celebrating Christmas. We sat in the balcony so I could take Cherrie’s call

if she needed me, and about halfway through the service she let me know that she was

settled on the 5 th floor at Lakeview.

Cherrie had to wait for her surgery until the 26 th so we got to know the sweet hospital staff

that gave up their holiday time at home to care for others. God orchestrated our holiday in

the way that was best, and we are so grateful for improved health for our girl.