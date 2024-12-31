College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: AAC Games Today, January 1 Published 8:50 pm Tuesday, December 31, 2024

The Rice Owls versus the Tulsa Golden Hurricane is one of many solid options on Wednesday in AAC hoops. To help you, we’re providing predictions against the spread!

AAC Picks ATS Today

Pick: Rice +3 vs. Tulsa

Matchup: Rice Owls at Tulsa Golden Hurricane

Rice Owls at Tulsa Golden Hurricane Projected Favorite & Spread: Rice by 2.1 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Rice by 2.1 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Tulsa -3

Tulsa -3 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: January 1

January 1 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

