Batesville Fire Dept. Call Log Published 9:09 am Tuesday, December 31, 2024

Dec. 23

Eureka Rd., county asking for assistance with a female subject that is not breathing, unknown

status.

Hwy. 51N, 47 year old female with nausea and vomiting, possible overdose.

Chapetown Rd., county requesting assistance with fire that has rekindled, no response from

three county fire departments toned – UPDATE – call declined by Batesville Fire Dept.

Eureka Rd., between Hwy. 51 and I-55, caller reporting grass fire burning and no one attending.

Lester St., 75 year old male has fallen.

Dec. 24

Fisher St., 56 year old female with a diabetic emergency.

Jackson St., 77 year old female is unconscious, patient is breathing.

Hwy. 6W, Cornerstone Rehabilitation, 25 year old male is unresponsive.

Nash Rd., grass fire, county requesting assistance, one person has responded from county

units.

Gordon Dr., residential fire alarm, negative contact with keyholder.

Brewer Rd., caller advises the smell of burning wires, building has been evacuated.

Dec. 25

Hwy. 51N, Skyline Motel, subject has possibly overdosed.

MLK Dr., 83 year old female has hip pain.

Dec. 26

Pearson St., 26 year old male with pain in head and shaking.

Magnolia Circle, elderly patient has a medical emergency.

Hwy. 35S, 75 year old female with hip pain.

Corporate Dr., fire alarm.

Jackson St., 73 year old female with difficult breathing.

I-55, Exit 243, vehicle accident.

Old Panola Rd. & Curtis Rd., vehicle rollover accident, one subject is out of car.

Dec. 27

Pearson St., 26 year old male with pain in his face.

Sunrise Cove, male subject with altered mental status, Lifeguard and BPD are en route.

Lakewood Dr., Hampton Inn, 49 year old male has fallen on stairs, has back injury.

Hwy. 6W, McDonald’s area, two vehicle accident, unknown injuries.

Dec. 28

Hwy. 35S, 51 year old male with a possible broken hip, Lifeguard has been toned.

Gay St., 87 year old patient has fallen, has lacerations on head.

Bates St., smell of gas in residence.

Miller St., 55 year old female with difficulty breathing.

Garson St., 23 year old female having a baby.

Martinez St. & Field St., vehicle has hit a pole at the three way.

Dec. 29

Vance St., male subject bleeding from two pit bull bites

Keating Rd., Azalea Commons, commercial fire alarm.