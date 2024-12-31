Alabama vs. Ole Miss Basketball Tickets – Tuesday, January 14 Published 8:03 pm Tuesday, December 31, 2024

The Ole Miss Rebels (11-2, 0-0 SEC) play a fellow SEC opponent, the Alabama Crimson Tide (11-2, 0-0 SEC), on Tuesday, January 14, 2025 at Coleman Coliseum. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN Networks.

Looking for men’s college basketball tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.

Alabama vs. Ole Miss Game Info & Tickets

Date: Tuesday, January 14, 2025

Tuesday, January 14, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN Networks

ESPN Networks Location: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Venue: Coleman Coliseum

Coleman Coliseum Tickets: Get tickets for this game at StubHub

Alabama vs. Ole Miss 2024-25 Stats

Alabama Stat Ole Miss 89.9 Points For 80.8 77.2 Points Against 65.5 47.1% Field Goal % 45.4% 40.3% Opponent Field Goal % 41.2% 31.7% Three Point % 35.4% 29.2% Opponent Three Point % 31.5%

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Alabama’s Top Players

Mark Sears leads the Crimson Tide in scoring (18.0 points per game) and assists (4.0 assists per game).

Alabama is led in rebounds by Grant Nelson’s 8.7 per game.

The Crimson Tide are led by Sears from long distance. He knocks down 2.5 shots from deep per game.

Labaron Philon leads the team with 1.3 steals per game. Nelson collects 1.2 blocks an outing to pace Alabama.

Ole Miss’ Top Players

Sean Pedulla owns the Rebels top spot in scoring with 14.7 points per game and also tacks on 3.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists per contest.

The Ole Miss leaders in rebounds and assists are Malik Dia (5.4 rebounds per game) and Jaylen Murray (4.2 assists per game).

Murray makes more threes per game than any other member of the Rebels, averaging 2.5 treys per game.

Ole Miss’ Pedulla has the top spot on the team’s steals leaderboard with 2.5 per game and Dre Davis is first in blocks with 1.1 per game.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Max. Use our link to sign up today.

Alabama Schedule

Ole Miss Schedule

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

id: