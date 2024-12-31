Alabama vs. Ole Miss Basketball Tickets – Tuesday, January 14

Published 8:03 pm Tuesday, December 31, 2024

By Data Skrive

Alabama vs. Ole Miss Basketball Tickets - Tuesday, January 14

The Ole Miss Rebels (11-2, 0-0 SEC) play a fellow SEC opponent, the Alabama Crimson Tide (11-2, 0-0 SEC), on Tuesday, January 14, 2025 at Coleman Coliseum. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN Networks.

Alabama vs. Ole Miss Game Info & Tickets

  • Date: Tuesday, January 14, 2025
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: ESPN Networks
  • Location: Tuscaloosa, Alabama
  • Venue: Coleman Coliseum
  • Tickets: Get tickets for this game at StubHub

Alabama vs. Ole Miss 2024-25 Stats

Alabama Stat Ole Miss
89.9 Points For 80.8
77.2 Points Against 65.5
47.1% Field Goal % 45.4%
40.3% Opponent Field Goal % 41.2%
31.7% Three Point % 35.4%
29.2% Opponent Three Point % 31.5%

Alabama’s Top Players

  • Mark Sears leads the Crimson Tide in scoring (18.0 points per game) and assists (4.0 assists per game).
  • Alabama is led in rebounds by Grant Nelson’s 8.7 per game.
  • The Crimson Tide are led by Sears from long distance. He knocks down 2.5 shots from deep per game.
  • Labaron Philon leads the team with 1.3 steals per game. Nelson collects 1.2 blocks an outing to pace Alabama.

Ole Miss’ Top Players

  • Sean Pedulla owns the Rebels top spot in scoring with 14.7 points per game and also tacks on 3.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists per contest.
  • The Ole Miss leaders in rebounds and assists are Malik Dia (5.4 rebounds per game) and Jaylen Murray (4.2 assists per game).
  • Murray makes more threes per game than any other member of the Rebels, averaging 2.5 treys per game.
  • Ole Miss’ Pedulla has the top spot on the team’s steals leaderboard with 2.5 per game and Dre Davis is first in blocks with 1.1 per game.

Alabama Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
1/4/2025 Oklahoma Coleman Coliseum | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
1/8/2025 @ South Carolina Colonial Life Arena | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
1/11/2025 @ Texas A&M Reed Arena | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
1/14/2025 Ole Miss Coleman Coliseum | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
1/18/2025 @ Kentucky Rupp Arena | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
1/21/2025 Vanderbilt Coleman Coliseum | Get tickets for this game at StubHub

Ole Miss Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
1/4/2025 Georgia The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
1/8/2025 @ Arkansas Bud Walton Arena | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
1/11/2025 LSU The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
1/14/2025 @ Alabama Coleman Coliseum | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
1/18/2025 @ Mississippi State Humphrey Coliseum | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
1/22/2025 Texas A&M The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss | Get tickets for this game at StubHub

