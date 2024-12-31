Published 2:00 pm Tuesday, December 31, 2024

Start New Year with a fortunate dish

By Kara Kimbrough

Disclaimer: I don’t believe in luck. You’ll never hear me say that I’ve been

“lucky” when something good comes my way. I’ll use the word “fortunate,”

but I’ll steer clear of the “L word.” However, like any good Southerner,

sitting down to a traditional plate of cabbage, black-eyed peas, pork and

cornbread on New Year’s Day is a can’t-miss ritual. It’s not because I fear a

year of bad luck, but for two much more important reasons.

1. It’s a fun tradition to maintain along with millions of other

Southerners.

2. Most important, if cooked the right way, these dishes are really,

really good.

Southerners often get a bad rap for clinging to centuries-old traditions, but

a little research proved we’re not alone. Other foods that show up around

the first day of the New Year in other parts of the U.S. and world include:

· Pork and sauerkraut: Germans and Eastern Europeans annually

serve sauerkraut on the first day of the New Year with their “lucky

pork.” Like Southerners, they believe cabbage resembles money and

increases in value when cooked.

· Lentils: Due to their coin-like appearance, Italians prepare a meal

of pork sausage and lentils on the first day of the year to secure

prosperity in the coming 365 days.

· Lettuce and noodles: Similar to our cabbage, the Chinese wrap

their food in the leafy green vegetables during the Chinese New Year

and for good reason. Lettuce in their native tongue means “rising

fortune.” Likewise, long noodles are common fare during Chinese New

Year. Also served in Japan on Jan. 1, the uncut pasta symbolizes a

long life.

When our global neighbors research America’s New Year’s Day food

traditions, they’ll inevitably read about Hoppin’ John. Southerners eat this

dish containing a combination of two supposedly “luck” ingredients, pork and

black-eyed peas.

Pork is considered lucky because of a pig’s tendency to root forward,

paving the way for wealth and prosperity in the coming year.

And to the starving residents of Civil War-era Vicksburg, where the

tradition of eating black-eyed peas on New Year’s Day began, lowly field

peas were their saving grace when Union troops bombed the town and

torched the crops for good measure. The Yankees left the peas because they

considered them useless. The joke was on them, as the leftover peas kept

residents alive and well-fed until conditions improved.

Out of that terrible time during the Civil War, a powerful lesson or two

evolved that still holds true today: black-eyed peas, when cooked properly

and served with a side of cornbread, are really delicious. And last, never

count out Mississippians when it comes to creating a nourishing meal out of

whatever we find on hand.

After you’ve enjoyed a delicious New Year’s Day meal of one or a

selection of these Southern traditional foods or just your own favorite

dishes, I hope you go on to experience a healthy, prosperous and blessed

2025!

Fortunate 2025 Hoppin’ John

Two cups black-eyed peas, cooked

Two cups rice, cooked

Two tablespoons butter

Small onion, chopped

Small red or green bell pepper, chopped

¼ teaspoon garlic powder

Salt and pepper to taste

1 link of smoked sausage, cooked and sliced thin, optional

Melt butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Add onion, bell pepper,

and garlic powder and cook for five minutes. Add cooked peas, rice and

cooked sausage (if using) and cook an additional 10 to 15 minutes, stirring

to thoroughly combine all ingredients.

Kara Kimbrough is a food and travel writer from Mississippi. Email her at

kkprco@yahoo.com.