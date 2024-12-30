Wild vs. Predators Injury Report Today – December 31

Published 9:42 pm Monday, December 30, 2024

By Data Skrive

Ahead of a Tuesday, December 31 matchup with the Nashville Predators (11-18-7) at Xcel Energy Center, which starts at 8:00 PM ET, the Minnesota Wild (22-11-4) are dealing with three players on the injury report.

Minnesota Wild Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Troy Grosenick G Out For Season Knee
Jakub Lauko C Out Lower Body
Jacob Middleton D Out Upper Body

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Cole Smith LW Out Lower Body
Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed

Wild vs. Predators Game Info

  • Date: Tuesday, December 31, 2024
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Location: Saint Paul, Minnesota
  • Venue: Xcel Energy Center

Wild Season Insights

  • The Wild rank 20th in the league with 107 goals scored (2.9 per game).
  • Minnesota has conceded 99 total goals (2.7 per game), the eighth-fewest in league action.
  • They have the league’s 12th-ranked goal differential at +8.

Predators Season Insights

  • The Predators have 88 goals this season (2.4 per game), 31st in the league.
  • Nashville has conceded 114 total goals this season (3.2 per game), ranking 18th in the league.
  • With a goal differential of -26, they are 30th in the league.

Wild vs. Predators Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Wild (-157) Predators (+132) 5.5

