Published 10:24 pm Monday, December 30, 2024

By Data Skrive

Where to Watch Minnesota Wild vs. Nashville Predators on TV or Streaming Live - December 31

The Minnesota Wild (22-11-4) host the Nashville Predators (11-19-7) at Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota on December 31, 2024, starting at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The Wild are third in the Western Conference (48 points), and the Predators are 14th in the Western Conference (29 points).

Wild vs. Predators Game Info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, December 31, 2024
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Location: Saint Paul, Minnesota
  • Arena: Xcel Energy Center
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Wild’s Top Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways
F Kirill Kaprizov 34 23 27 50 50 9
F Matthew Boldy 37 13 18 31 36 19
F Marco Rossi 37 12 17 29 26 8
F Mats Zuccarello 24 7 13 20 18 8
D Brock Faber 37 5 14 19 48 13

Wild Stat Rankings

  • Goals: 2.89 (21st)
  • Goals Allowed: 2.68 (6th)
  • Shots: 28.1 (18th)
  • Shots Allowed: 28.8 (19th)
  • Power Play %: 17.02 (24th)
  • Penalty Kill %: 70 (30th)

Wild’s Upcoming Schedule

  • December 31 vs. Predators: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
  • January 2 at Capitals: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
  • January 4 at Hurricanes: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
  • January 7 vs. Blues: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 9 vs. Avalanche: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 11 at Sharks: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 12 at Golden Knights: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 15 vs. Oilers: 8:30 PM ET on TNT (Watch on Max)
  • January 18 at Predators: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 20 at Avalanche: 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 23 vs. Utah Hockey Club: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 25 vs. Flames: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 26 at Blackhawks: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 29 at Maple Leafs: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 30 at Canadiens: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • February 1 at Senators: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • February 4 at Bruins: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • February 6 vs. Hurricanes: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+
  • February 8 vs. Islanders: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • February 22 at Red Wings: 12:30 PM ET on ABC (Watch on Fubo)

Predators’ Top Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways
F Filip Forsberg 37 9 21 30 56 24
F Jonathan Marchessault 37 13 13 26 50 4
D Roman Josi 33 7 17 24 50 17
F Steven Stamkos 37 11 11 22 20 10
F Ryan O’Reilly 34 8 13 21 25 15

Predators Stat Rankings

  • Goals: 2.38 (32nd)
  • Goals Allowed: 3.16 (21st)
  • Shots: 28.9 (12th)
  • Shots Allowed: 29.4 (24th)
  • Power Play %: 18.87 (20th)
  • Penalty Kill %: 85.71 (1st)

Predators’ Upcoming Schedule

  • December 31 at Wild: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
  • January 3 at Canucks: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
  • January 4 at Flames: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
  • January 7 at Jets: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 11 vs. Capitals: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 14 vs. Golden Knights: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 16 vs. Blackhawks: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 18 vs. Wild: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 21 vs. Sharks: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 23 at Sharks: 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 25 at Ducks: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 29 vs. Canucks: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 31 at Sabres: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • February 1 at Penguins: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • February 3 vs. Senators: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+
  • February 7 at Blackhawks: 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+
  • February 8 vs. Sabres: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • February 22 vs. Avalanche: 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • February 23 vs. Devils: 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • February 25 vs. Panthers: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

