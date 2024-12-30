Where to Watch Minnesota Wild vs. Nashville Predators on TV or Streaming Live – December 31
Published 10:24 pm Monday, December 30, 2024
The Minnesota Wild (22-11-4) host the Nashville Predators (11-19-7) at Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota on December 31, 2024, starting at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The Wild are third in the Western Conference (48 points), and the Predators are 14th in the Western Conference (29 points).
Wild vs. Predators Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 31, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Location: Saint Paul, Minnesota
- Arena: Xcel Energy Center
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Wild’s Top Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|F Kirill Kaprizov
|34
|23
|27
|50
|50
|9
|F Matthew Boldy
|37
|13
|18
|31
|36
|19
|F Marco Rossi
|37
|12
|17
|29
|26
|8
|F Mats Zuccarello
|24
|7
|13
|20
|18
|8
|D Brock Faber
|37
|5
|14
|19
|48
|13
Wild Stat Rankings
- Goals: 2.89 (21st)
- Goals Allowed: 2.68 (6th)
- Shots: 28.1 (18th)
- Shots Allowed: 28.8 (19th)
- Power Play %: 17.02 (24th)
- Penalty Kill %: 70 (30th)
Wild’s Upcoming Schedule
- December 31 vs. Predators: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
- January 2 at Capitals: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
- January 4 at Hurricanes: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
- January 7 vs. Blues: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 9 vs. Avalanche: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 11 at Sharks: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 12 at Golden Knights: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 15 vs. Oilers: 8:30 PM ET on TNT (Watch on Max)
- January 18 at Predators: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 20 at Avalanche: 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 23 vs. Utah Hockey Club: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 25 vs. Flames: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 26 at Blackhawks: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 29 at Maple Leafs: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 30 at Canadiens: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 1 at Senators: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 4 at Bruins: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 6 vs. Hurricanes: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 8 vs. Islanders: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 22 at Red Wings: 12:30 PM ET on ABC (Watch on Fubo)
Predators’ Top Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|F Filip Forsberg
|37
|9
|21
|30
|56
|24
|F Jonathan Marchessault
|37
|13
|13
|26
|50
|4
|D Roman Josi
|33
|7
|17
|24
|50
|17
|F Steven Stamkos
|37
|11
|11
|22
|20
|10
|F Ryan O’Reilly
|34
|8
|13
|21
|25
|15
Predators Stat Rankings
- Goals: 2.38 (32nd)
- Goals Allowed: 3.16 (21st)
- Shots: 28.9 (12th)
- Shots Allowed: 29.4 (24th)
- Power Play %: 18.87 (20th)
- Penalty Kill %: 85.71 (1st)
Predators’ Upcoming Schedule
- December 31 at Wild: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
- January 3 at Canucks: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
- January 4 at Flames: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
- January 7 at Jets: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 11 vs. Capitals: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 14 vs. Golden Knights: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 16 vs. Blackhawks: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 18 vs. Wild: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 21 vs. Sharks: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 23 at Sharks: 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 25 at Ducks: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 29 vs. Canucks: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 31 at Sabres: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 1 at Penguins: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 3 vs. Senators: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 7 at Blackhawks: 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 8 vs. Sabres: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 22 vs. Avalanche: 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 23 vs. Devils: 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 25 vs. Panthers: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
