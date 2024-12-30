Where to Watch Minnesota Wild vs. Nashville Predators on TV or Streaming Live – December 31 Published 10:24 pm Monday, December 30, 2024

The Minnesota Wild (22-11-4) host the Nashville Predators (11-19-7) at Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota on December 31, 2024, starting at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The Wild are third in the Western Conference (48 points), and the Predators are 14th in the Western Conference (29 points).

Wild vs. Predators Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 31, 2024

Tuesday, December 31, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Saint Paul, Minnesota

Saint Paul, Minnesota Arena: Xcel Energy Center

Arena: Xcel Energy Center

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Wild’s Top Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways F Kirill Kaprizov 34 23 27 50 50 9 F Matthew Boldy 37 13 18 31 36 19 F Marco Rossi 37 12 17 29 26 8 F Mats Zuccarello 24 7 13 20 18 8 D Brock Faber 37 5 14 19 48 13

Wild Stat Rankings

Goals: 2.89 (21st)

2.89 (21st) Goals Allowed: 2.68 (6th)

2.68 (6th) Shots: 28.1 (18th)

28.1 (18th) Shots Allowed: 28.8 (19th)

28.8 (19th) Power Play %: 17.02 (24th)

17.02 (24th) Penalty Kill %: 70 (30th)

Wild’s Upcoming Schedule

December 31 vs. Predators: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

January 2 at Capitals: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

January 4 at Hurricanes: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo) January 7 vs. Blues: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 9 vs. Avalanche: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 11 at Sharks: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+

10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 12 at Golden Knights: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

January 15 vs. Oilers: 8:30 PM ET on TNT

8:30 PM ET on TNT (Watch on Max) January 18 at Predators: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 20 at Avalanche: 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+

3:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 23 vs. Utah Hockey Club: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 25 vs. Flames: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 26 at Blackhawks: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 29 at Maple Leafs: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 30 at Canadiens: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ February 1 at Senators: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ February 4 at Bruins: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ February 6 vs. Hurricanes: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+

7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ February 8 vs. Islanders: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

February 22 at Red Wings: 12:30 PM ET on ABC

Predators’ Top Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways F Filip Forsberg 37 9 21 30 56 24 F Jonathan Marchessault 37 13 13 26 50 4 D Roman Josi 33 7 17 24 50 17 F Steven Stamkos 37 11 11 22 20 10 F Ryan O’Reilly 34 8 13 21 25 15

Predators Stat Rankings

Goals: 2.38 (32nd)

2.38 (32nd) Goals Allowed: 3.16 (21st)

3.16 (21st) Shots: 28.9 (12th)

28.9 (12th) Shots Allowed: 29.4 (24th)

29.4 (24th) Power Play %: 18.87 (20th)

18.87 (20th) Penalty Kill %: 85.71 (1st)

Predators’ Upcoming Schedule

December 31 at Wild: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

January 3 at Canucks: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+

January 4 at Flames: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+

10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo) January 7 at Jets: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 11 vs. Capitals: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 14 vs. Golden Knights: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 16 vs. Blackhawks: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 18 vs. Wild: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 21 vs. Sharks: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 23 at Sharks: 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+

10:30 PM ET on ESPN+ January 25 at Ducks: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+

10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 29 vs. Canucks: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+

9:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 31 at Sabres: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ February 1 at Penguins: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ February 3 vs. Senators: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+

7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ February 7 at Blackhawks: 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+

8:30 PM ET on ESPN+ February 8 vs. Sabres: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ February 22 vs. Avalanche: 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+

6:00 PM ET on ESPN+ February 23 vs. Devils: 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+

6:00 PM ET on ESPN+ February 25 vs. Panthers: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

