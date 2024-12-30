Suns vs. Grizzlies Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – December 31 Published 9:19 pm Monday, December 30, 2024

The Phoenix Suns (15-16) square off against the Memphis Grizzlies (22-11) as 6.5-point favorites on Tuesday, December 31, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET on AZFamily and FDSSE.

Suns vs. Grizzlies Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 31, 2024

Tuesday, December 31, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: AZFamily and FDSSE

AZFamily and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Suns vs. Grizzlies Score Prediction

Prediction:

Grizzlies 118 – Suns 114

Spread & Total Prediction for Suns vs. Grizzlies

Pick ATS: Grizzlies (+ 6.5)

Grizzlies (+ 6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Grizzlies (-4.9)

Grizzlies (-4.9) Pick OU: Under (236.5)



Computer Predicted Total: 231.9

The Grizzlies’ .667 ATS win percentage (22-11-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Suns’ .355 mark (11-20-0 ATS Record) in 2024-25.

Phoenix covers the spread when it is a 6.5-point favorite or more 28.6% of the time. That’s less often than Memphis covers as an underdog of 6.5 or more (80%).

When it comes to topping the over/under in 2024-25, Memphis and its opponents are more successful (63.6% of the time) than Phoenix and its opponents (51.6%).

The Suns have a .688 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (11-5) this season while the Grizzlies have a .444 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (4-5).

Suns Performance Insights

The Suns rank 15th in the NBA with 112.2 points per game this year. At the other end, they rank 17th with 113.9 points allowed per contest.

Phoenix is pulling down 42.8 boards per game (25th-ranked in NBA) this year, while allowing 43.8 rebounds per contest (11th-ranked).

The Suns are dishing out 26.8 dimes per game, which ranks them 11th in the NBA in 2024-25.

Phoenix, who is ninth in the league with 13.2 turnovers per game, is forcing 12.4 turnovers per contest, which is third-worst in the NBA.

The Suns rank fifth-best in the NBA with a three-point shooting percentage of 37.8%. They rank seventh in the league by making 14.5 treys per contest.

Grizzlies Performance Insights

In 2024-25, the Grizzlies are best in the NBA on offense (123.4 points scored per game) and ranked 19th on defense (114.2 points allowed).

Memphis is the second-best squad in the NBA in rebounds per game (48.5) and is ranked 13th in rebounds allowed (43.9).

The Grizzlies are second-best in the NBA in assists (30.6 per game) in 2024-25.

In 2024-25, Memphis is second-worst in the league in turnovers committed (16.4 per game) but fifth-best in turnovers forced (15.9).

With 14.2 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 36.9% from downtown, the Grizzlies are 11th and 13th in the league, respectively, in those categories.

