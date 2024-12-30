Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Jets Game – December 30

The Nashville Predators, with Ryan O’Reilly, will be on the ice Monday against the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre, beginning at 7:30 PM ET. Thinking about a bet on O’Reilly in the Predators-Jets matchup? Use our stats and information to help you.

O’Reilly Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +110, Under: -142)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +195, Under: -265)

Predators vs. Jets Game Info

O’Reilly Prop Insights

  • In 33 games, O’Reilly has averaged 17:31 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -17.
  • O’Reilly has 21 points overall, picking up at least one point in 18 different games.
  • O’Reilly has picked up four goals and three assists on the power play.
  • He takes 1.6 shots per game, and converts 14% of them.
  • He has gone over his points prop bet 17 times this season in games with a set points prop (33 opportunities).
  • Through 33 games played this season, he has put up 21 points, with a pair of multi-point games.

Jets Defensive Insights

  • The Jets have conceded 91 total goals (just 2.5 per game), the second-fewest in league play.
  • With a goal differential of +46, it tops the league.
  • The Jets are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 18.3 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

O’Reilly vs. Jets

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg
33 Games 1
21 Points 1
8 Goals 0
13 Assists 1

