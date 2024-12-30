Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Jets Game – December 30
Published 4:32 am Monday, December 30, 2024
The Nashville Predators, with Ryan O’Reilly, will be on the ice Monday against the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre, beginning at 7:30 PM ET. Thinking about a bet on O’Reilly in the Predators-Jets matchup? Use our stats and information to help you.
O’Reilly Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +110, Under: -142)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +195, Under: -265)
Bet on Ryan O’Reilly props with BetMGM!
Predators vs. Jets Game Info
- Game Day: Monday, December 30, 2024
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
O’Reilly Prop Insights
- In 33 games, O’Reilly has averaged 17:31 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -17.
- O’Reilly has 21 points overall, picking up at least one point in 18 different games.
- O’Reilly has picked up four goals and three assists on the power play.
- He takes 1.6 shots per game, and converts 14% of them.
- He has gone over his points prop bet 17 times this season in games with a set points prop (33 opportunities).
- Through 33 games played this season, he has put up 21 points, with a pair of multi-point games.
Email newsletter signup
Bet on O’Reilly props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!
Jets Defensive Insights
- The Jets have conceded 91 total goals (just 2.5 per game), the second-fewest in league play.
- With a goal differential of +46, it tops the league.
- The Jets are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 18.3 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on ESPN+!
O’Reilly vs. Jets
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Winnipeg
|33
|Games
|1
|21
|Points
|1
|8
|Goals
|0
|13
|Assists
|1
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
id: