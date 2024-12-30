Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Jets Game – December 30 Published 4:32 am Monday, December 30, 2024

The Nashville Predators, with Ryan O’Reilly, will be on the ice Monday against the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre, beginning at 7:30 PM ET. Thinking about a bet on O’Reilly in the Predators-Jets matchup? Use our stats and information to help you.

O’Reilly Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +110, Under: -142)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +110, Under: -142) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +195, Under: -265)

Predators vs. Jets Game Info

Game Day: Monday, December 30, 2024

Monday, December 30, 2024 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

O’Reilly Prop Insights

In 33 games, O’Reilly has averaged 17:31 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -17.

O’Reilly has 21 points overall, picking up at least one point in 18 different games.

O’Reilly has picked up four goals and three assists on the power play.

He takes 1.6 shots per game, and converts 14% of them.

He has gone over his points prop bet 17 times this season in games with a set points prop (33 opportunities).

Through 33 games played this season, he has put up 21 points, with a pair of multi-point games.

Jets Defensive Insights

The Jets have conceded 91 total goals (just 2.5 per game), the second-fewest in league play.

With a goal differential of +46, it tops the league.

The Jets are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 18.3 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

O’Reilly vs. Jets

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 33 Games 1 21 Points 1 8 Goals 0 13 Assists 1

