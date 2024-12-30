Plan in winter for new gardening year Published 5:14 pm Monday, December 30, 2024

By Eddie Smith

MSU Extension Service

As the year ends and the new begins, I feel that familiar excitement of a fresh start filled with possibilities.

Whether I’m planning to expand my flower beds, start a vegetable patch or experiment with new plants, January is the perfect time to lay the foundation for a successful gardening year.

It is also the time to reflect on what worked in my garden last season and what didn’t. Did my tomatoes thrive? Did my pollinator-friendly plants attract as much wildlife as I hoped? I like to jot down notes about my successes and challenges to guide my plans for the months ahead.

I set realistic goals for the new year. Maybe this is the year I’ll start a butterfly garden, try container gardening or grow my first crop of heirloom vegetables. Having a clear vision makes my gardening endeavors even more rewarding.

One of my favorite January traditions is flipping through seed catalogs.

Many nurseries and online retailers release their offerings early in the year, giving me plenty of time to plan and order. I look for plants that suit my plant growing zone, and I always consider adding native species to support local wildlife.

This is also the time to stock up on gardening essentials like quality soil, fertilizers, tools and mulch. Having everything ready makes planting much easier when the weather warms.

Since I can’t wait to get started, January is a great time for me to sow seeds indoors. Crops like tomatoes, peppers and herbs do well in trays on a sunny windowsill or under grow lights. Starting seeds indoors extends my growing season and ensures I’ll have healthy transplants ready to go when outdoor conditions are right.

On warm winter days, I head outside to clean up my garden. I remove spent plants, compost debris and refresh my garden beds with organic matter.

Winter pruning is also on my list for shrubs and trees that need it, though I’m careful to check each plant’s specific needs before trimming.

I also take stock of my outdoor planters and beds.

If the weather allows, I might add cool-season plants like pansies, ornamental kale or snapdragons. For my perennial plants, I focus on protecting them with mulch or row covers to help them weather the season.

Pollinator-friendly gardening is something I’m passionate about, and the new year is my chance to make my yard an even better haven for bees, butterflies and hummingbirds.

This year, I’ll add nectar-rich flowers like Turk’s Cap, Blue My Mind or Wave petunias to my garden. I’ll also incorporate more native plants, provide water sources and avoid unnecessary pesticides to create a thriving ecosystem.

For me, gardening is about more than just plants — it’s about connecting with nature, fostering creativity and finding peace in the process. As I plan my garden for the new year, I embrace opportunities for growth, not just in my garden, but in myself as well.

So, here’s to a year filled with vibrant blooms, bountiful harvests and the joy that only gardening can bring.