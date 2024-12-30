Ole Miss vs. Alcorn State Women’s Basketball Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total – December 30 Published 5:46 pm Monday, December 30, 2024

Monday’s game features the Ole Miss Rebels (8-3) and the Alcorn State Braves (1-8) matching up at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 80-48 win for heavily favored Ole Miss according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:30 PM ET on December 30.

Based on our computer prediction, Alcorn State is a good bet to cover the point spread, which is currently listed at 46.5. The two teams are projected to exceed the 125.5 total.

Ole Miss vs. Alcorn State Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, December 30, 2024

Monday, December 30, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network +

SEC Network + Where: Oxford, Mississippi

Oxford, Mississippi Venue: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss

The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss Line: Ole Miss -46.5

Ole Miss -46.5 Point total: 125.5

Ole Miss vs. Alcorn State Score Prediction

Prediction:

Ole Miss 80, Alcorn State 48

Spread & Total Prediction for Ole Miss vs. Alcorn State

Pick ATS: Alcorn State (+46.5)

Alcorn State (+46.5) Pick OU: Over (125.5)

The teams combine to score 132.8 points per game, 7.3 more points than this matchup’s total.

Ole Miss Performance Insights

The Rebels have a +347 scoring differential, topping opponents by 31.5 points per game. They’re putting up 78.7 points per game to rank 38th in college basketball and are giving up 47.2 per outing to rank first in college basketball.

Ole Miss prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 11.6 boards. It is pulling down 37.8 rebounds per game (34th in college basketball) compared to its opponents’ 26.2 per outing.

Ole Miss makes 5.7 three-pointers per game (221st in college basketball), 2.5 more than its opponents (3.2).

The Rebels average 94.8 points per 100 possessions on offense (42nd in college basketball), and allow 56.8 points per 100 possessions (first in college basketball).

Ole Miss wins the turnover battle by 9.6 per game, committing 12.8 (36th in college basketball) while its opponents average 22.4.

Alcorn State Performance Insights

The Braves’ -187 scoring differential (being outscored by 20.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 54.1 points per game (339th in college basketball) while allowing 74.9 per outing (339th in college basketball).

Alcorn State loses the rebound battle by seven boards on average. It records 31.9 rebounds per game, 218th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 38.9.

Alcorn State knocks down 4 three-pointers per game (328th in college basketball) while shooting 23.2% from beyond the arc (346th in college basketball). It is making 3.4 fewer threes than its opponents, who drain 7.4 per game at 34.4%.

Alcorn State has lost the turnover battle by 1.4 per game, committing 18.4 (301st in college basketball) while forcing 17 (137th in college basketball).

