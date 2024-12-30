NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, December 31
Published 6:26 pm Monday, December 30, 2024
Today’s NBA schedule features plenty of excitement, including the matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Los Angeles Lakers.
Curious about the betting odds for today’s NBA action? Look no further! We have you covered with all of the information you need.
NBA Spread and Total Picks – December 31
Indiana Pacers vs. Milwaukee Bucks
- Spread: Bucks -1.5
- Spread Pick: Pacers (Projected to win by 0.2 points)
- Total: 231.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (226.9 total projected points)
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV Channel: FDSIN and FDSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Boston Celtics vs. Toronto Raptors
- Spread: Celtics -16.5
- Spread Pick: Celtics (Projected to win by 15.5 points)
- Total: 233.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (230.5 total projected points)
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Game Location: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and SportsNet
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
San Antonio Spurs vs. Los Angeles Clippers
- Spread: Spurs -3.5
- Spread Pick: Clippers (Projected to win by 1.6 points)
- Total: 216.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (219.8 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas
- TV Channel: FDSSW and FDSSC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
- Spread: Thunder -7.5
- Spread Pick: Thunder (Projected to win by 11.0 points)
- Total: 216.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (217.0 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV Channel: NBA TV, FDSOK, FDSNX, and KSBI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA and FDSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Phoenix Suns vs. Memphis Grizzlies
- Spread: Suns -6.5
- Spread Pick: Grizzlies (Projected to win by 4.9 points)
- Total: 236.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (231.9 total projected points)
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV Channel: AZFamily and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
