NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, December 31

December 31

Today’s NBA schedule features plenty of excitement, including the matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Curious about the betting odds for today’s NBA action? Look no further! We have you covered with all of the information you need.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – December 31

Indiana Pacers vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Spread: Bucks -1.5

Bucks -1.5 Spread Pick: Pacers (Projected to win by 0.2 points)

Pacers (Projected to win by 0.2 points) Total: 231.5 points

231.5 points Total Pick: Over (226.9 total projected points)

Over (226.9 total projected points) Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Game Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV Channel: FDSIN and FDSWI

FDSIN and FDSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Boston Celtics vs. Toronto Raptors

Spread: Celtics -16.5

Celtics -16.5 Spread Pick: Celtics (Projected to win by 15.5 points)

Celtics (Projected to win by 15.5 points) Total: 233.5 points

233.5 points Total Pick: Over (230.5 total projected points)

Over (230.5 total projected points) Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Game Location: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and SportsNet

NBCS-BOS and SportsNet Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

San Antonio Spurs vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Spread: Spurs -3.5

Spurs -3.5 Spread Pick: Clippers (Projected to win by 1.6 points)

Clippers (Projected to win by 1.6 points) Total: 216.5 points

216.5 points Total Pick: Over (219.8 total projected points)

Over (219.8 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas TV Channel: FDSSW and FDSSC

FDSSW and FDSSC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Spread: Thunder -7.5

Thunder -7.5 Spread Pick: Thunder (Projected to win by 11.0 points)

Thunder (Projected to win by 11.0 points) Total: 216.5 points

216.5 points Total Pick: Over (217.0 total projected points)

Over (217.0 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV Channel: NBA TV, FDSOK, FDSNX, and KSBI

NBA TV, FDSOK, FDSNX, and KSBI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Game Location: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV Channel: SportsNet LA and FDSOH

SportsNet LA and FDSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Phoenix Suns vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Spread: Suns -6.5

Suns -6.5 Spread Pick: Grizzlies (Projected to win by 4.9 points)

Grizzlies (Projected to win by 4.9 points) Total: 236.5 points

236.5 points Total Pick: Over (231.9 total projected points)

Over (231.9 total projected points) Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Game Location: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV Channel: AZFamily and FDSSE

AZFamily and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

