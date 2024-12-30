MHP citations spike during holiday Published 4:45 pm Monday, December 30, 2024

Motorists ticketed more than in ‘23 period

The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) concluded the 2024 Christmas Holiday Travel Period on Thursday, Dec. 26 at midnight. The period began on Monday, Dec. 23 at 6 a.m.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol issued a total of 4,154 citations, made 54 arrests for impaired driving, and cited 411 motorists for occupant restraint violations. MHP also investigated 172 crashes resulting in 39 injuries, with four fatal crashes and four deaths. The fatal crashes occurred in Pike, Noxubee, Stone, and Lincoln Counties.

2024 Christmas Travel Totals:

Citations – 4,154

Seatbelt and Child Restraint – 411

DUI’s – 54

Crashes – 172

Fatal Crashes – 4

Fatalities – 4

Motorist Assist – 46

2023 Christmas Travel Totals:

Citations – 2,544

Seatbelt and Child Restraint – 270

DUI’s – 78

Crashes – 144

Fatal Crashes – 1

Fatalities – 1

Motorist Assist – 54