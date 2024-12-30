MHP citations spike during holiday
Published 4:45 pm Monday, December 30, 2024
Motorists ticketed more than in ‘23 period
The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) concluded the 2024 Christmas Holiday Travel Period on Thursday, Dec. 26 at midnight. The period began on Monday, Dec. 23 at 6 a.m.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol issued a total of 4,154 citations, made 54 arrests for impaired driving, and cited 411 motorists for occupant restraint violations. MHP also investigated 172 crashes resulting in 39 injuries, with four fatal crashes and four deaths. The fatal crashes occurred in Pike, Noxubee, Stone, and Lincoln Counties.
Email newsletter signup
2024 Christmas Travel Totals:
Citations – 4,154
Seatbelt and Child Restraint – 411
DUI’s – 54
Crashes – 172
Fatal Crashes – 4
Fatalities – 4
Motorist Assist – 46
2023 Christmas Travel Totals:
Citations – 2,544
Seatbelt and Child Restraint – 270
DUI’s – 78
Crashes – 144
Fatal Crashes – 1
Fatalities – 1
Motorist Assist – 54