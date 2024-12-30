MHP citations spike during holiday

Published 4:45 pm Monday, December 30, 2024

By Staff reports

Motorists ticketed more than in ‘23 period

The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) concluded the 2024 Christmas Holiday Travel Period  on Thursday, Dec. 26 at midnight. The period began on Monday, Dec. 23 at 6 a.m. 

The Mississippi Highway Patrol issued a total of 4,154 citations, made 54 arrests for impaired driving, and cited  411 motorists for occupant restraint violations. MHP also investigated 172 crashes resulting in 39 injuries, with  four fatal crashes and four deaths. The fatal crashes occurred in Pike, Noxubee, Stone, and Lincoln Counties. 

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

2024 Christmas Travel Totals: 

Citations – 4,154 

Seatbelt and Child Restraint – 411 

DUI’s – 54 

Crashes – 172 

Fatal Crashes – 4 

Fatalities – 4 

Motorist Assist – 46 

2023 Christmas Travel Totals: 

Citations – 2,544 

Seatbelt and Child Restraint – 270 

DUI’s – 78 

Crashes – 144 

Fatal Crashes – 1 

Fatalities – 1 

Motorist Assist – 54 

More News

Mega Millions reaches $1.15 Billion

State’s overall ag value hits $9B

One last baking project for ‘24

Buchanan named Outstanding Sportsman Certificate presented by Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Friends2Follow