Mayor Ferrell outlines ‘24 highlights Published 9:42 pm Monday, December 30, 2024

By Hal Ferrell

Batesville Mayor

As 2024 ends, I take this opportunity to recognize and celebrate all of our citizens and their incredible accomplishments. Thank you for your personal, positive and critical roles in Batesville’s growth to be all that it can be.

Reflecting on the past twelve months, the Board of Aldermen and I have held at least 60 meetings at City Hall. In addition, I have met with or conversed with dozens of individuals or groups seeking my presence for advice or better understanding of city polices. Live streaming of Batesville city board regular meetings was enacted in 2022 so that citizens who cannot attend meetings can see and hear matters being discussed. Each meeting streamed on Facebook has had hundreds of viewers which indicates people are very interested in the city affairs.

During 2024, from dozens of phenomenal commercial, industrial, educational, entertainment, and community-minded highlights, these three areas of growth represent strong fibers or catalysts that will stimulate Batesville’s economy and development in the future:

First, The reenergized BCC: Director Rodney Holley has marketed and continuously filled the BCC with diversified events and expanded its usage from rodeos, music concerts, Monster Trucks, quilt shows, trade shows, National Drone Competition, etc., to inside walking. Friends have accepted a personal challenge and its expenses to create a multipurpose conference room, The Vibe Room; professional sound systems are being installed; concrete patio pads were added to spots in the camping area; parking lot stripes and LED lighting were added; and new lights were installed at US 278 (MS 6) that now brighten the entrance to Batesville Civic Center Drive.

Second, The Batesville Mounds: The Native American people are part of the cultural heritage of all Americans. Encircled by walking trails, these mound sites are sacred places and represent 5000 years of architecture. The request for a place to house/display natural artifacts had been passed over until Johnny Nelson and Boy Scout Troop 478 urged me into action in 2021 to contact the Mississippi Department of Archives and History. In the very near future Batesville Mounds Pavilion and Museum on MS 35 North will be open for us and visitors.

Third, Major Shopping Center: The long-awaited announcement was made, and groundbreaking for a 32–acre, major shopping center in the northeast section of the intersection of I 55 and US 278 (MS 6) was held in late December; construction has begun.

As Mayor I have always respectfully and willingly represented Batesville to local citizens, groups, and visitors. Also, I have met with elected officials of Panola County, the State of Mississippi, and the United States Congress to discuss ways to improve Batesville.

From many of the events I have attended, pictures were made and posted on Facebook page Hal Ferrell for Mayor for your enjoyment. Settings vary, faces vary. But, these activities chronicle life in our community- where we honor the American Flag and cherish our freedoms. What can we accomplish together to make Batesville thrive in ‘25?

I am honored to serve the citizens of Batesville.