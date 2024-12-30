Mayor, aldermen qualifying opens for June elections Published 10:33 pm Monday, December 30, 2024

Batesville residents will elect their mayor and aldermen in June this year and candidates can be qualifying on Thursday. Other municipalities in Panola County and across the state will hold their city elections this year.

Those wishing to run for office will have only about four weeks to qualify. The qualification period ends on Jan. 31.

To qualify, candidates must have lived in the ward where they are seeking election for alderman for at least two years and have not been convicted of a felony.

If they are running as a Republican or Democrat they will pay a $10 fee when filing their paperwork at the City Clerk’s Office in City Hall.

Independent candidates do not pay a fee, but will need 50 signatures from any qualified city resident voter.

The primary for the municipal election is on April 1. If necessary, a runoff will occur on April 22.

Absentee voting for the primary begins on Feb. 17. The general election is on June 3. There will not be a runoff for the general election. The most votes will win.

All Batesville registered voters are eligible to participate.

Qualification packets are available at City Hall and the Panola County Clerk’s Office. Packets must be turned into the Clerk’s Office at City Hall.