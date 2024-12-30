Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Jets Game – December 30
Published 4:32 am Monday, December 30, 2024
Jonathan Marchessault will be in action when
the Nashville Predators and Winnipeg Jets meet on Monday, December 30, 2024, at 7:30 PM ET. Looking to wager on Marchessault’s props? Here is some info to assist you, below.
Marchessault Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -125, Under: -105)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +190, Under: -255)
Predators vs. Jets Game Info
- Game Day: Monday, December 30, 2024
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Marchessault Prop Insights
- In 36 games, Marchessault has a plus-minus of -6, and is averaging 18:02 on the ice.
- Marchessault has 26 points overall, picking up at least one point in 18 different games.
- On the power play, Marchessault has accumulated three goals and seven assists.
- He has a 12.3% shooting percentage, attempting 2.9 shots per game.
- He has gone over his points prop bet in 18 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 36 opportunities).
- In 36 games played this season, he has recorded 26 points, with seven multi-point games.
Jets Defensive Insights
- Defensively, the Jets have been one of the stingiest units in NHL action, allowing 91 total goals (just 2.5 per game) to rank second.
- With a goal differential of +46, it tops the league.
- The Jets have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 18.3 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.
Marchessault vs. Jets
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Winnipeg
|36
|Games
|1
|26
|Points
|2
|13
|Goals
|1
|13
|Assists
|1
