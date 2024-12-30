Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Jets Game – December 30

Published 4:32 am Monday, December 30, 2024

By Data Skrive

Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Jets Game - December 30

Jonathan Marchessault will be in action when
the Nashville Predators and Winnipeg Jets meet on Monday, December 30, 2024, at 7:30 PM ET. Looking to wager on Marchessault’s props? Here is some info to assist you, below.

Marchessault Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -125, Under: -105)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +190, Under: -255)

Predators vs. Jets Game Info

Marchessault Prop Insights

  • In 36 games, Marchessault has a plus-minus of -6, and is averaging 18:02 on the ice.
  • Marchessault has 26 points overall, picking up at least one point in 18 different games.
  • On the power play, Marchessault has accumulated three goals and seven assists.
  • He has a 12.3% shooting percentage, attempting 2.9 shots per game.
  • He has gone over his points prop bet in 18 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 36 opportunities).
  • In 36 games played this season, he has recorded 26 points, with seven multi-point games.

Jets Defensive Insights

  • Defensively, the Jets have been one of the stingiest units in NHL action, allowing 91 total goals (just 2.5 per game) to rank second.
  • With a goal differential of +46, it tops the league.
  • The Jets have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 18.3 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Marchessault vs. Jets

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg
36 Games 1
26 Points 2
13 Goals 1
13 Assists 1

