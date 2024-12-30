Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Jets Game – December 30 Published 4:32 am Monday, December 30, 2024

Jonathan Marchessault will be in action when

the Nashville Predators and Winnipeg Jets meet on Monday, December 30, 2024, at 7:30 PM ET. Looking to wager on Marchessault’s props? Here is some info to assist you, below.

Marchessault Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -125, Under: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -125, Under: -105) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +190, Under: -255)

Bet on Jonathan Marchessault props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Jets Game Info

Game Day: Monday, December 30, 2024

Monday, December 30, 2024 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Marchessault Prop Insights

In 36 games, Marchessault has a plus-minus of -6, and is averaging 18:02 on the ice.

Marchessault has 26 points overall, picking up at least one point in 18 different games.

On the power play, Marchessault has accumulated three goals and seven assists.

He has a 12.3% shooting percentage, attempting 2.9 shots per game.

He has gone over his points prop bet in 18 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 36 opportunities).

In 36 games played this season, he has recorded 26 points, with seven multi-point games.

Email newsletter signup

Bet on Marchessault props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Jets Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Jets have been one of the stingiest units in NHL action, allowing 91 total goals (just 2.5 per game) to rank second.

With a goal differential of +46, it tops the league.

The Jets have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 18.3 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

Marchessault vs. Jets

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 36 Games 1 26 Points 2 13 Goals 1 13 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: