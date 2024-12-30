How to Watch the Suns vs. Grizzlies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 31

Published 11:55 pm Monday, December 30, 2024

By Data Skrive

The Memphis Grizzlies (22-11) take on the Phoenix Suns (15-16) at Footprint Center on December 31, 2024.

Suns vs. Grizzlies Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, December 31, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
  • TV Channel: AZFamily, FDSSE
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Suns Stats Insights

  • The Suns are shooting 46.8% from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points higher than the 44.2% the Grizzlies allow to opponents.
  • Phoenix has a 14-8 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.2% from the field.
  • The Suns are the 25th best rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies rank second.
  • The 112.2 points per game the Suns average are just 2.0 fewer points than the Grizzlies allow (114.2).
  • When Phoenix totals more than 114.2 points, it is 8-7.

Grizzlies Stats Insights

  • The Grizzlies’ 48.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.4 percentage points higher than the Suns have given up to their opponents (47.0%).
  • Memphis is 21-2 when it shoots higher than 47.0% from the field.
  • The Suns are the 24th best rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies rank fourth.
  • The Grizzlies’ 123.4 points per game are 9.5 more points than the 113.9 the Suns allow.
  • Memphis is 21-4 when it scores more than 113.9 points.

Suns Home & Away Comparison

  • The Suns are scoring 112.4 points per game at home. In road games, they are averaging 112.1 points per contest.
  • Phoenix is ceding 111.2 points per game this season at home, which is 5.9 fewer points than it is allowing in away games (117.1).
  • In home games, the Suns are draining 0.8 fewer threes per game (14.1) than away from home (14.9). They also own a worse three-point percentage at home (36.4%) compared to in road games (39.4%).

Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison

  • At home the Grizzlies average 124.2 points per game, 1.7 more than away (122.5). Defensively they concede 110.9 points per game at home, 7.2 less than away (118.1).
  • At home, Memphis gives up 110.9 points per game. Away, it allows 118.1.
  • This season the Grizzlies are averaging more assists at home (31.6 per game) than away (29.5).

Suns Injuries

Name Game Status Injury
Royce O’Neale Out Ankle
Devin Booker Questionable Groin
Bol Bol Questionable Knee
Grayson Allen Questionable Concussion Protocol

Grizzlies Injuries

Name Game Status Injury
Zach Edey Out Concussion
Brandon Clarke Out Knee
Yuki Kawamura Questionable Shoulder
Ja Morant Out Ac Joint
Jake LaRavia Out Ankle
Vince Williams Jr. Out Ankle
Gregory Jackson Out Foot
Marcus Smart Out Finger
Santi Aldama Out Ankle
