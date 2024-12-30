How to Watch the Suns vs. Grizzlies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 31 Published 11:55 pm Monday, December 30, 2024

The Memphis Grizzlies (22-11) take on the Phoenix Suns (15-16) at Footprint Center on December 31, 2024.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Suns vs. Grizzlies Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 31, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 31, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV Channel: AZFamily, FDSSE

AZFamily, FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Email newsletter signup

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.

Get tickets for this game at StubHub.

Suns Stats Insights

The Suns are shooting 46.8% from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points higher than the 44.2% the Grizzlies allow to opponents.

Phoenix has a 14-8 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.2% from the field.

The Suns are the 25th best rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies rank second.

The 112.2 points per game the Suns average are just 2.0 fewer points than the Grizzlies allow (114.2).

When Phoenix totals more than 114.2 points, it is 8-7.

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Grizzlies Stats Insights

The Grizzlies’ 48.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.4 percentage points higher than the Suns have given up to their opponents (47.0%).

Memphis is 21-2 when it shoots higher than 47.0% from the field.

The Suns are the 24th best rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies rank fourth.

The Grizzlies’ 123.4 points per game are 9.5 more points than the 113.9 the Suns allow.

Memphis is 21-4 when it scores more than 113.9 points.

Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.

Suns Home & Away Comparison

The Suns are scoring 112.4 points per game at home. In road games, they are averaging 112.1 points per contest.

Phoenix is ceding 111.2 points per game this season at home, which is 5.9 fewer points than it is allowing in away games (117.1).

In home games, the Suns are draining 0.8 fewer threes per game (14.1) than away from home (14.9). They also own a worse three-point percentage at home (36.4%) compared to in road games (39.4%).

Catch NBA action all season long on Max.

Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison

At home the Grizzlies average 124.2 points per game, 1.7 more than away (122.5). Defensively they concede 110.9 points per game at home, 7.2 less than away (118.1).

At home, Memphis gives up 110.9 points per game. Away, it allows 118.1.

This season the Grizzlies are averaging more assists at home (31.6 per game) than away (29.5).

Suns Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Royce O’Neale Out Ankle Devin Booker Questionable Groin Bol Bol Questionable Knee Grayson Allen Questionable Concussion Protocol

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.

Grizzlies Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Zach Edey Out Concussion Brandon Clarke Out Knee Yuki Kawamura Questionable Shoulder Ja Morant Out Ac Joint Jake LaRavia Out Ankle Vince Williams Jr. Out Ankle Gregory Jackson Out Foot Marcus Smart Out Finger Santi Aldama Out Ankle

id: