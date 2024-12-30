How to Watch the Suns vs. Grizzlies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 31
Published 11:55 pm Monday, December 30, 2024
The Memphis Grizzlies (22-11) take on the Phoenix Suns (15-16) at Footprint Center on December 31, 2024.
Suns vs. Grizzlies Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 31, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV Channel: AZFamily, FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Suns Stats Insights
- The Suns are shooting 46.8% from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points higher than the 44.2% the Grizzlies allow to opponents.
- Phoenix has a 14-8 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.2% from the field.
- The Suns are the 25th best rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies rank second.
- The 112.2 points per game the Suns average are just 2.0 fewer points than the Grizzlies allow (114.2).
- When Phoenix totals more than 114.2 points, it is 8-7.
Grizzlies Stats Insights
- The Grizzlies’ 48.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.4 percentage points higher than the Suns have given up to their opponents (47.0%).
- Memphis is 21-2 when it shoots higher than 47.0% from the field.
- The Suns are the 24th best rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies rank fourth.
- The Grizzlies’ 123.4 points per game are 9.5 more points than the 113.9 the Suns allow.
- Memphis is 21-4 when it scores more than 113.9 points.
Suns Home & Away Comparison
- The Suns are scoring 112.4 points per game at home. In road games, they are averaging 112.1 points per contest.
- Phoenix is ceding 111.2 points per game this season at home, which is 5.9 fewer points than it is allowing in away games (117.1).
- In home games, the Suns are draining 0.8 fewer threes per game (14.1) than away from home (14.9). They also own a worse three-point percentage at home (36.4%) compared to in road games (39.4%).
Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison
- At home the Grizzlies average 124.2 points per game, 1.7 more than away (122.5). Defensively they concede 110.9 points per game at home, 7.2 less than away (118.1).
- At home, Memphis gives up 110.9 points per game. Away, it allows 118.1.
- This season the Grizzlies are averaging more assists at home (31.6 per game) than away (29.5).
Suns Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Royce O’Neale
|Out
|Ankle
|Devin Booker
|Questionable
|Groin
|Bol Bol
|Questionable
|Knee
|Grayson Allen
|Questionable
|Concussion Protocol
Grizzlies Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Zach Edey
|Out
|Concussion
|Brandon Clarke
|Out
|Knee
|Yuki Kawamura
|Questionable
|Shoulder
|Ja Morant
|Out
|Ac Joint
|Jake LaRavia
|Out
|Ankle
|Vince Williams Jr.
|Out
|Ankle
|Gregory Jackson
|Out
|Foot
|Marcus Smart
|Out
|Finger
|Santi Aldama
|Out
|Ankle