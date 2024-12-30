How to Watch the NBA Today, December 31
Tuesday’s NBA schedule has six quality games on the docket. Among them is the Minnesota Timberwolves playing the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Looking for live coverage of NBA basketball? All the games to watch on Tuesday are here.
Watch the NBA Today – December 31
Indiana Pacers vs. Milwaukee Bucks
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV Channel: FDSIN and FDSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Boston Celtics vs. Toronto Raptors
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Venue: TD Garden
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and SportsNet
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
San Antonio Spurs vs. Los Angeles Clippers
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Frost Bank Center
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- TV Channel: FDSSW and FDSSC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Paycom Center
- Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV Channel: NBA TV, FDSOK, FDSNX, and KSBI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA and FDSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Phoenix Suns vs. Memphis Grizzlies
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Venue: Footprint Center
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- TV Channel: AZFamily and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
