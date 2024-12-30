How to Watch the NBA Today, December 31 Published 4:26 pm Monday, December 30, 2024

Tuesday’s NBA schedule has six quality games on the docket. Among them is the Minnesota Timberwolves playing the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Looking for live coverage of NBA basketball? All the games to watch on Tuesday are here.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Watch the NBA Today – December 31

Indiana Pacers vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Gainbridge Fieldhouse Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana TV Channel: FDSIN and FDSWI

FDSIN and FDSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Boston Celtics vs. Toronto Raptors

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Venue: TD Garden

TD Garden Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and SportsNet

NBCS-BOS and SportsNet Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

San Antonio Spurs vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Frost Bank Center

Frost Bank Center Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas TV Channel: FDSSW and FDSSC

FDSSW and FDSSC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Paycom Center

Paycom Center Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV Channel: NBA TV, FDSOK, FDSNX, and KSBI

NBA TV, FDSOK, FDSNX, and KSBI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Crypto.com Arena Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California TV Channel: SportsNet LA and FDSOH

SportsNet LA and FDSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Phoenix Suns vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Footprint Center

Footprint Center Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona TV Channel: AZFamily and FDSSE

AZFamily and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: