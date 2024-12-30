How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Monday, December 30

Published 8:43 am Monday, December 30, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games - Monday, December 30

Monday’s college basketball slate includes six games with SEC teams on the court. Among those contests is the Monmouth Hawks taking on the Auburn Tigers.

Today’s SEC Games

Monmouth Hawks at No. 2 Auburn Tigers

  • Time: 6:30 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Presbyterian Blue Hose at South Carolina Gamecocks

Alabama State Hornets at Missouri Tigers

  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Oakland Golden Grizzlies at No. 23 Arkansas Razorbacks

New Orleans Privateers at Vanderbilt Commodores

  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats at No. 19 Mississippi State Bulldogs

