How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Monday, December 30 Published 8:43 am Monday, December 30, 2024

Monday’s college basketball slate includes six games with SEC teams on the court. Among those contests is the Monmouth Hawks taking on the Auburn Tigers.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s SEC Games

Monmouth Hawks at No. 2 Auburn Tigers

Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Presbyterian Blue Hose at South Carolina Gamecocks

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Alabama State Hornets at Missouri Tigers

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Oakland Golden Grizzlies at No. 23 Arkansas Razorbacks

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

New Orleans Privateers at Vanderbilt Commodores

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats at No. 19 Mississippi State Bulldogs

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

id: