How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Alcorn State Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – December 30
Published 7:46 am Monday, December 30, 2024
The Ole Miss Rebels (8-3) will look to extend a three-game winning run when hosting the Alcorn State Braves (1-8) on Monday, December 30, 2024 at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. This matchup is at 7:30 PM ET on SEC Network+.
If you want to know where to watch this game, you can find it on SEC Network +.
Ole Miss vs. Alcorn State Game Info
- When: Monday, December 30, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi
- How to watch on TV: SEC Network +
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to access SEC Network +
Ole Miss 2024-25 Stats
- In 2024-25, the Braves are 21st-worst in college basketball on offense (54.1 points scored per game) and 20th-worst on defense (74.9 points allowed).
- Ole Miss ranks 20th-best in college basketball by allowing just 26.2 rebounds per game. It ranks 34th in college basketball by grabbing 37.8 rebounds per contest.
- With 10.6 assists per game, the Braves are 315th in the nation.
- Ole Miss is committing 12.8 turnovers per game this year (36th-ranked in college basketball), and it has forced 22.4 turnovers per game (18th-best).
- Beyond the arc, the Braves are 328th in college basketball in 3-pointers made per game (4). They are 13th-worst in 3-point percentage at 23.2%.
- Ole Miss is thriving in terms of defending against three-pointers, as it ranks second-best in college basketball in threes allowed (3.2 per game) and 12th-best in three-point percentage allowed (24%).
- The Braves attempt 29.8% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line, and 20.2% of their made shots are from there. Inside the arc, they attempt 70.2% of their shots, with 79.8% of their makes coming from there.
Alcorn State 2024-25 Stats
- The Braves are the 21st-worst team in college basketball in points scored (54.1 per game) and 20th-worst in points allowed (74.9).
- On the glass, Alcorn State is 217th in college basketball in rebounds (31.9 per game). It is 11th-worst in rebounds allowed (38.9 per game).
- At 10.6 assists per game, the Braves are 315th in the country.
- Alcorn State is 302nd in the nation in turnovers per game (18.4) and 136th in turnovers forced (17).
- Beyond the arc, the Braves are 328th in the nation in 3-pointers made per game (4). They are 13th-worst in 3-point percentage at 23.2%.
- Alcorn State gives up 7.4 3-pointers per game and concedes 34.4% from beyond the arc, ranking 310th and 312th, respectively, in college basketball.
- In 2024-25, the Braves have taken 70.2% percent of their shots from inside the arc, and 29.8% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 79.8% of the Braves’ buckets have been 2-pointers, and 20.2% have been 3-pointers.
Ole Miss’ Top Players
|Name
|GP
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Sira Thienou
|11
|12.2
|5.5
|1.9
|2.5
|0.2
|1.2
|Kennedy Todd-Williams
|11
|11.3
|5.8
|2.6
|1.3
|1.2
|1.1
|Madison Scott
|11
|10.8
|5.1
|3.5
|1.2
|1.4
|0.3
|Starr Jacobs
|11
|10.1
|6.4
|1
|1.9
|0.4
|0
|Kirsten Deans
|11
|9.2
|2.5
|3.2
|1.2
|0.3
|1.5
Alcorn State’s Top Players
|Name
|GP
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Destiny Brown
|9
|11.4
|7.2
|1.3
|0.6
|2
|0
|Zy’Nyia White
|8
|9.5
|3.8
|1.1
|1
|0
|0.1
|Nakia Cheatham
|5
|9.4
|9.6
|1.2
|0.8
|1.2
|1.4
|Sharmanye Finley
|5
|8
|0.6
|0.6
|1.2
|0.2
|0.4
|Kiarra Henderson
|9
|6.6
|4.4
|1.7
|1.4
|0.1
|0
Ole Miss’ Upcoming Schedule
- December 30 vs. Alcorn State at 7:30 PM ET
- January 2 at Auburn at 7:00 PM ET
- January 5 at Texas A&M at 3:00 PM ET
- January 9 vs. Vanderbilt at 7:30 PM ET
- January 12 vs. Alabama at 4:00 PM ET
- January 16 vs. Florida at 9:00 PM ET
Alcorn State’s Upcoming Schedule
- December 30 at Ole Miss at 7:30 PM ET
- January 4 vs. Jackson State at 1:00 PM ET
- January 9 vs. Alabama State at 7:00 PM ET
- January 11 vs. Alabama A&M at 2:00 PM ET
- January 16 at Prairie View A&M at 7:00 PM ET
- January 18 at Texas Southern at 4:00 PM ET
