How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Alcorn State Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – December 30 Published 7:46 am Monday, December 30, 2024

The Ole Miss Rebels (8-3) will look to extend a three-game winning run when hosting the Alcorn State Braves (1-8) on Monday, December 30, 2024 at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. This matchup is at 7:30 PM ET on SEC Network+.

If you want to know where to watch this game, you can find it on SEC Network +.

Ole Miss vs. Alcorn State Game Info

When: Monday, December 30, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, December 30, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi

The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi How to watch on TV: SEC Network +

SEC Network + Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to access SEC Network +

Ole Miss 2024-25 Stats

In 2024-25, the Braves are 21st-worst in college basketball on offense (54.1 points scored per game) and 20th-worst on defense (74.9 points allowed).

Ole Miss ranks 20th-best in college basketball by allowing just 26.2 rebounds per game. It ranks 34th in college basketball by grabbing 37.8 rebounds per contest.

With 10.6 assists per game, the Braves are 315th in the nation.

Ole Miss is committing 12.8 turnovers per game this year (36th-ranked in college basketball), and it has forced 22.4 turnovers per game (18th-best).

Beyond the arc, the Braves are 328th in college basketball in 3-pointers made per game (4). They are 13th-worst in 3-point percentage at 23.2%.

Ole Miss is thriving in terms of defending against three-pointers, as it ranks second-best in college basketball in threes allowed (3.2 per game) and 12th-best in three-point percentage allowed (24%).

The Braves attempt 29.8% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line, and 20.2% of their made shots are from there. Inside the arc, they attempt 70.2% of their shots, with 79.8% of their makes coming from there.

Alcorn State 2024-25 Stats

On the glass, Alcorn State is 217th in college basketball in rebounds (31.9 per game). It is 11th-worst in rebounds allowed (38.9 per game).

Alcorn State is 302nd in the nation in turnovers per game (18.4) and 136th in turnovers forced (17).

Alcorn State gives up 7.4 3-pointers per game and concedes 34.4% from beyond the arc, ranking 310th and 312th, respectively, in college basketball.

In 2024-25, the Braves have taken 70.2% percent of their shots from inside the arc, and 29.8% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 79.8% of the Braves’ buckets have been 2-pointers, and 20.2% have been 3-pointers.

Ole Miss’ Top Players

Rebels Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Sira Thienou 11 12.2 5.5 1.9 2.5 0.2 1.2 Kennedy Todd-Williams 11 11.3 5.8 2.6 1.3 1.2 1.1 Madison Scott 11 10.8 5.1 3.5 1.2 1.4 0.3 Starr Jacobs 11 10.1 6.4 1 1.9 0.4 0 Kirsten Deans 11 9.2 2.5 3.2 1.2 0.3 1.5

Alcorn State’s Top Players

Braves Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Destiny Brown 9 11.4 7.2 1.3 0.6 2 0 Zy’Nyia White 8 9.5 3.8 1.1 1 0 0.1 Nakia Cheatham 5 9.4 9.6 1.2 0.8 1.2 1.4 Sharmanye Finley 5 8 0.6 0.6 1.2 0.2 0.4 Kiarra Henderson 9 6.6 4.4 1.7 1.4 0.1 0

Ole Miss’ Upcoming Schedule

December 30 vs. Alcorn State at 7:30 PM ET

January 2 at Auburn at 7:00 PM ET

January 5 at Texas A&M at 3:00 PM ET

January 9 vs. Vanderbilt at 7:30 PM ET

January 12 vs. Alabama at 4:00 PM ET

January 16 vs. Florida at 9:00 PM ET

Alcorn State’s Upcoming Schedule

December 30 at Ole Miss at 7:30 PM ET

January 4 vs. Jackson State at 1:00 PM ET

January 9 vs. Alabama State at 7:00 PM ET

January 11 vs. Alabama A&M at 2:00 PM ET

January 16 at Prairie View A&M at 7:00 PM ET

January 18 at Texas Southern at 4:00 PM ET

