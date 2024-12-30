Devin Booker Injury Status – Suns vs. Grizzlies Injury Report December 31
Published 5:39 pm Monday, December 30, 2024
The Phoenix Suns (15-16) are dealing with four players on the injury report, including Devin Booker, as they prepare for a Tuesday, December 31 matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies (22-11) at Footprint Center. The Grizzlies have listed seven injured players. The game starts at 9:00 PM ET.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.
Email newsletter signup
The Suns enter this game on the heels of a 109-105 loss to the Warriors on Saturday. Kevin Durant scored a team-best 31 points for the Suns in the loss.
The Grizzlies’ most recent game on Sunday ended in a 130-106 loss to the Thunder. The Grizzlies got a team-high 22 points from Desmond Bane in the loss.
Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Royce O’Neale
|SF
|Questionable
|Ankle
|10.5
|5.6
|2.4
|Devin Booker
|SG
|Questionable
|Groin
|25.1
|3.7
|6.4
|Bol Bol
|PF
|Questionable
|Knee
|3.3
|1.6
|0.1
|Grayson Allen
|SG
|Questionable
|Concussion Protocol
|10.4
|3.2
|1.8
Sign up for NBA League Pass to get live and on-demand access to NBA games.
Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Zach Edey
|C
|Questionable
|Concussion
|11.3
|8
|1.1
|Gregory Jackson
|PF
|Out
|Foot
|Marcus Smart
|PG
|Out
|Finger
|9.2
|2.3
|3.8
|Santi Aldama
|PF
|Out
|Ankle
|13
|7.3
|3
|Brandon Clarke
|PF
|Questionable
|Knee
|7.3
|5.1
|1
|Ja Morant
|PG
|Questionable
|Ac Joint
|21.2
|4.4
|7.9
|Vince Williams Jr.
|SG
|Out
|Ankle
|5.3
|3.7
|3
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at StubHub.
Suns vs. Grizzlies Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 31, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: AZFamily and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.