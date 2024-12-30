Devin Booker Injury Status – Suns vs. Grizzlies Injury Report December 31 Published 5:39 pm Monday, December 30, 2024

The Phoenix Suns (15-16) are dealing with four players on the injury report, including Devin Booker, as they prepare for a Tuesday, December 31 matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies (22-11) at Footprint Center. The Grizzlies have listed seven injured players. The game starts at 9:00 PM ET.

The Suns enter this game on the heels of a 109-105 loss to the Warriors on Saturday. Kevin Durant scored a team-best 31 points for the Suns in the loss.

The Grizzlies’ most recent game on Sunday ended in a 130-106 loss to the Thunder. The Grizzlies got a team-high 22 points from Desmond Bane in the loss.

Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Royce O’Neale SF Questionable Ankle 10.5 5.6 2.4 Devin Booker SG Questionable Groin 25.1 3.7 6.4 Bol Bol PF Questionable Knee 3.3 1.6 0.1 Grayson Allen SG Questionable Concussion Protocol 10.4 3.2 1.8

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Zach Edey C Questionable Concussion 11.3 8 1.1 Gregory Jackson PF Out Foot Marcus Smart PG Out Finger 9.2 2.3 3.8 Santi Aldama PF Out Ankle 13 7.3 3 Brandon Clarke PF Questionable Knee 7.3 5.1 1 Ja Morant PG Questionable Ac Joint 21.2 4.4 7.9 Vince Williams Jr. SG Out Ankle 5.3 3.7 3

Suns vs. Grizzlies Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 31, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 31, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: AZFamily and FDSSE

AZFamily and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

