College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, December 31

Published 8:48 pm Monday, December 30, 2024

By Data Skrive

College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, December 31

Tuesday’s college basketball slate in the SEC features several top-tier games, including the matchup between the Norfolk State Spartans and the Tennessee Volunteers. Scroll down for all our predictions against the spread.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

SEC Picks ATS Today

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Place your bets on any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Pick: Brown +24 vs. Kentucky

  • Matchup: Brown Bears at Kentucky Wildcats
  • Projected Favorite & Spread: Kentucky by 19.1 points (Bet on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Kentucky -24
  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • Date: December 31
  • TV Channel: ESPNU
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

Pick: Norfolk State +31.5 vs. Tennessee

  • Matchup: Norfolk State Spartans at Tennessee Volunteers
  • Projected Favorite & Spread: Tennessee by 24.2 points (Bet on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Tennessee -31.5
  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • Date: December 31
  • TV Channel: SEC Network+

Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id:

More Predictions

Suns vs. Grizzlies Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - December 31

Suns vs. Grizzlies Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – December 31

College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: AAC Games Today, December 31

College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: AAC Games Today, December 31

NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, December 31

NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, December 31

Ole Miss vs. Alcorn State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total - December 30

Ole Miss vs. Alcorn State Women’s Basketball Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total – December 30

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Friends2Follow