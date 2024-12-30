College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: AAC Games Today, December 31 Published 8:48 pm Monday, December 30, 2024

In one of the compelling matchups on the AAC college basketball slate on Tuesday, the UAB Blazers and North Texas Mean Green take the court at UNT Coliseum — continue reading for our ATS predictions.

AAC Picks ATS Today

Pick: Tulane +2.5 vs. Charlotte

Matchup: Tulane Green Wave at Charlotte 49ers

Tulane Green Wave at Charlotte 49ers Projected Favorite & Spread: Tulane by 1.2 points

Spread: Charlotte -2.5

Charlotte -2.5 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: December 31

December 31 TV Channel: ESPN+

Live Stream: ESPN+

Pick: East Carolina +2.5 vs. South Florida

Matchup: East Carolina Pirates at South Florida Bulls

East Carolina Pirates at South Florida Bulls Projected Favorite & Spread: South Florida by 0.9 points

Spread: South Florida -2.5

South Florida -2.5 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: December 31

December 31 TV Channel: ESPN+

Live Stream: ESPN+

Pick: North Texas -5.5 vs. UAB

Matchup: UAB Blazers at North Texas Mean Green

UAB Blazers at North Texas Mean Green Projected Favorite & Spread: North Texas by 11.3 points

Spread: North Texas -5.5

North Texas -5.5 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: December 31

December 31 TV Channel: ESPNU

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

id: