Buy Tickets for Winnipeg Jets vs. Nashville Predators on December 30 Published 4:51 am Monday, December 30, 2024

Mark Scheifele and Jonathan Marchessault are two of the top players to watch when the Winnipeg Jets face the Nashville Predators at Canada Life Centre on Monday, December 30 at 7:30 PM ET.

Jets vs. Predators Game Information

Game Day: Monday, December 30

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Favorite: Jets (-159)

Jets (-159) Total: 6

6 TV: ESPN+

Players to Watch

Jets Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Kyle Connor 37 22 27 49 Mark Scheifele 37 22 22 44 Joshua Morrissey 37 3 31 34 Gabriel Vilardi 37 15 17 32 Nikolaj Ehlers 28 11 19 30 Predators Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Filip Forsberg 36 9 21 30 Jonathan Marchessault 36 13 13 26 Roman Josi 32 7 17 24 Steven Stamkos 36 11 11 22 Ryan O’Reilly 33 8 13 21

Jets vs. Predators Stat Comparison

The Jets are the highest-scoring team in the league with an average of 3.7 goals per game, resulting in 137 this season.

On defense, Winnipeg is one of the best units in league competition, giving up 91 total goals to rank second.

The Jets’ 32.17% power-play conversion rate leads the NHL.

The Predators have scored 88 goals this season (2.4 per game) to rank 31st in the league.

Nashville’s 114 total goals conceded (3.2 per game) rank 18th in the NHL.

The Predators’ power-play conversion rate (19.23%) ranks 20th in the league.

