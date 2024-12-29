Will Steven Stamkos Score a Goal Against the Jets on December 30? Published 11:52 pm Sunday, December 29, 2024

When the Nashville Predators square off against the Winnipeg Jets on Monday at 7:30 PM ET, will Steven Stamkos score a goal? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Steven Stamkos score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)

Stamkos stats and insights

In 10 of 36 games this season, Stamkos has scored — and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has taken three shots in one game versus the Jets this season, and has scored one goal.

Stamkos has picked up seven goals and five assists on the power play.

He takes 2.3 shots per game, and converts 13.6% of them.

Jets defensive stats

The Jets have given up 91 goals in total (just 2.5 per game), which ranks second in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Jets have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.3 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Stamkos recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2024 Blues 2 1 1 21:04 Away L 7-4 12/23/2024 Hurricanes 1 1 0 17:05 Home W 5-2 12/21/2024 Kings 0 0 0 18:27 Home W 3-2 OT 12/19/2024 Penguins 1 1 0 19:12 Home L 5-4 OT 12/17/2024 Rangers 2 0 2 18:35 Home W 2-0 12/14/2024 Avalanche 1 1 0 16:39 Away L 5-2 12/12/2024 Stars 1 0 1 16:28 Away W 4-1 12/10/2024 Flames 1 0 1 19:08 Home L 4-3 12/7/2024 Senators 0 0 0 15:47 Away L 3-1 12/5/2024 Canadiens 0 0 0 22:38 Away L 3-0

Predators vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Monday, December 30, 2024

Monday, December 30, 2024 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

