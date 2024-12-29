Will Steven Stamkos Score a Goal Against the Jets on December 30?

Published 11:52 pm Sunday, December 29, 2024

By Data Skrive



When the Nashville Predators square off against the Winnipeg Jets on Monday at 7:30 PM ET, will Steven Stamkos score a goal? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Steven Stamkos score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)

Stamkos stats and insights

  • In 10 of 36 games this season, Stamkos has scored — and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • He has taken three shots in one game versus the Jets this season, and has scored one goal.
  • Stamkos has picked up seven goals and five assists on the power play.
  • He takes 2.3 shots per game, and converts 13.6% of them.

Jets defensive stats

  • The Jets have given up 91 goals in total (just 2.5 per game), which ranks second in the league for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Jets have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.3 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Stamkos recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/27/2024 Blues 2 1 1 21:04 Away L 7-4
12/23/2024 Hurricanes 1 1 0 17:05 Home W 5-2
12/21/2024 Kings 0 0 0 18:27 Home W 3-2 OT
12/19/2024 Penguins 1 1 0 19:12 Home L 5-4 OT
12/17/2024 Rangers 2 0 2 18:35 Home W 2-0
12/14/2024 Avalanche 1 1 0 16:39 Away L 5-2
12/12/2024 Stars 1 0 1 16:28 Away W 4-1
12/10/2024 Flames 1 0 1 19:08 Home L 4-3
12/7/2024 Senators 0 0 0 15:47 Away L 3-1
12/5/2024 Canadiens 0 0 0 22:38 Away L 3-0

Predators vs. Jets game info

