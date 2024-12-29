Will Roman Josi Score a Goal Against the Jets on December 30? Published 11:52 pm Sunday, December 29, 2024

For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Nashville Predators and the Winnipeg Jets on Monday at 7:30 PM ET, is Roman Josi a player who is likely score a goal? We break it all down in the piece below.

Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.

Will Roman Josi score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Josi stats and insights

Josi has scored in five of 32 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

He has scored two goals against the Jets this season in one game (three shots).

Josi has picked up one goal and nine assists on the power play.

Josi’s shooting percentage is 7.4%, and he averages 2.7 shots per game.

Jets defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Jets are one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 91 goals in total (only 2.5 per game) which ranks second.

So far this season, the Jets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.3 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Josi recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2024 Blues 0 0 0 26:27 Away L 7-4 12/23/2024 Hurricanes 0 0 0 20:50 Home W 5-2 12/21/2024 Kings 1 0 1 26:25 Home W 3-2 OT 12/10/2024 Flames 0 0 0 5:32 Home L 4-3 12/7/2024 Senators 0 0 0 26:04 Away L 3-1 12/5/2024 Canadiens 0 0 0 27:40 Away L 3-0 12/4/2024 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 26:27 Away L 3-2 11/30/2024 Wild 2 0 2 24:36 Away L 3-2 OT 11/29/2024 Lightning 2 2 0 25:38 Home L 3-2 OT 11/27/2024 Flyers 1 1 0 26:33 Home L 3-2 OT

Predators vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Monday, December 30, 2024

Monday, December 30, 2024 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

