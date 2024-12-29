Will Jonathan Marchessault Score a Goal Against the Jets on December 30? Published 11:52 pm Sunday, December 29, 2024

Will Jonathan Marchessault light the lamp when the Nashville Predators square off against the Winnipeg Jets on Monday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Jonathan Marchessault score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)

Marchessault stats and insights

In 11 of 36 games this season, Marchessault has scored — including two games with multiple goals.

In one game versus the Jets this season, he has scored one goal on six shots.

On the power play, Marchessault has accumulated three goals and seven assists.

Marchessault averages 2.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.3%.

Jets defensive stats

The Jets have given up 91 goals in total (only 2.5 per game), which ranks second in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Jets have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.3 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Marchessault recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2024 Blues 2 1 1 21:26 Away L 7-4 12/23/2024 Hurricanes 3 2 1 20:15 Home W 5-2 12/21/2024 Kings 1 1 0 19:14 Home W 3-2 OT 12/19/2024 Penguins 1 1 0 18:38 Home L 5-4 OT 12/17/2024 Rangers 1 1 0 17:54 Home W 2-0 12/14/2024 Avalanche 1 0 1 17:17 Away L 5-2 12/12/2024 Stars 2 0 2 18:23 Away W 4-1 12/10/2024 Flames 2 2 0 18:45 Home L 4-3 12/7/2024 Senators 0 0 0 15:53 Away L 3-1 12/5/2024 Canadiens 0 0 0 19:43 Away L 3-0

Predators vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Monday, December 30, 2024

Monday, December 30, 2024 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

