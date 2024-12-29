Will Jonathan Marchessault Score a Goal Against the Jets on December 30?
Published 11:52 pm Sunday, December 29, 2024
Will Jonathan Marchessault light the lamp when the Nashville Predators square off against the Winnipeg Jets on Monday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.
Will Jonathan Marchessault score a goal against the Jets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)
Marchessault stats and insights
- In 11 of 36 games this season, Marchessault has scored — including two games with multiple goals.
- In one game versus the Jets this season, he has scored one goal on six shots.
- On the power play, Marchessault has accumulated three goals and seven assists.
- Marchessault averages 2.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.3%.
Jets defensive stats
- The Jets have given up 91 goals in total (only 2.5 per game), which ranks second in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Jets have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.3 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.
Marchessault recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/27/2024
|Blues
|2
|1
|1
|21:26
|Away
|L 7-4
|12/23/2024
|Hurricanes
|3
|2
|1
|20:15
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/21/2024
|Kings
|1
|1
|0
|19:14
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|12/19/2024
|Penguins
|1
|1
|0
|18:38
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
|12/17/2024
|Rangers
|1
|1
|0
|17:54
|Home
|W 2-0
|12/14/2024
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|17:17
|Away
|L 5-2
|12/12/2024
|Stars
|2
|0
|2
|18:23
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/10/2024
|Flames
|2
|2
|0
|18:45
|Home
|L 4-3
|12/7/2024
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|15:53
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/5/2024
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|19:43
|Away
|L 3-0
Predators vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Monday, December 30, 2024
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
