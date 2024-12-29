Will Filip Forsberg Score a Goal Against the Jets on December 30?
Published 11:52 pm Sunday, December 29, 2024
Can we expect Filip Forsberg lighting the lamp when the Nashville Predators take on the Winnipeg Jets at 7:30 PM ET on Monday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the stats and trends below.
Will Filip Forsberg score a goal against the Jets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +185 (Bet $10 to win $18.50 if he scores a goal)
Forsberg stats and insights
- Forsberg has scored in eight of 36 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has attempted three shots in one game versus the Jets this season, but has not scored.
- He has three goals on the power play, and also seven assists.
- He takes 3.4 shots per game, and converts 7.4% of them.
Jets defensive stats
- The Jets have conceded 91 goals in total (only 2.5 per game), which ranks second in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Jets have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.3 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.
Forsberg recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/27/2024
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|19:20
|Away
|L 7-4
|12/23/2024
|Hurricanes
|3
|0
|3
|18:18
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/21/2024
|Kings
|2
|0
|2
|17:45
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|12/19/2024
|Penguins
|2
|0
|2
|17:57
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
|12/17/2024
|Rangers
|2
|0
|2
|17:34
|Home
|W 2-0
|12/14/2024
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|15:44
|Away
|L 5-2
|12/12/2024
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|17:40
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/10/2024
|Flames
|2
|0
|2
|19:47
|Home
|L 4-3
|12/7/2024
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|17:48
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/5/2024
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|21:52
|Away
|L 3-0
Predators vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Monday, December 30, 2024
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
