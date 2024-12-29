Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies Tickets Available – Saturday, Jan. 11 Published 4:39 am Sunday, December 29, 2024

The Minnesota Timberwolves (16-14) go head to head with the Memphis Grizzlies (22-10) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 11, 2025. The matchup airs on FDSN and FDSSE.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.

Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies Game Info & Tickets

Get tickets for this game at StubHub

Date: Saturday, January 11, 2025

Saturday, January 11, 2025 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: FDSN and FDSSE

FDSN and FDSSE Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Center

Target Center Favorite: –

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies 2024-25 Stats

Timberwolves Grizzlies 109.2 Points Avg. 124.0 107.1 Points Allowed Avg. 113.7 45.9% Field Goal % 48.7% 37.6% Three Point % 37.3%

Get tickets for this game at StubHub

Timberwolves’ Top Players

Anthony Edwards has put up 25.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists for the Timberwolves.

Julius Randle adds 20.4 points, 4.4 assists and 7.1 rebounds per game, and Rudy Gobert contributes with 10.3 points, 1.7 assists and 10.5 rebounds per matchup.

Edwards is the top active three-point shooter for the Timberwolves, connecting on 4.1 per game.

Minnesota’s blocks tend to come from Gobert, who averages 1.4 per game. Jaden McDaniels is a primary source of steals for Minnesota, averaging 1.4 steals an outing.

Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.

Grizzlies’ Top Players

Jaren Jackson Jr. pours in 21.9 points per game and also tacks on 6.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest.

This season, Santi Aldama has a statline that includes 13.0 points, 3.0 assists and 7.3 rebounds per game.

In addition, Scotty Pippen Jr. chips in with 10.9 points, 5.0 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game.

Jaylen Wells cashes in on 1.8 treys per game.

Jackson is a strong defender with 1.5 steals and 1.7 blocks per game.

Timberwolves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 1/2 Celtics – Home – 1/4 Pistons – Away – 1/6 Clippers – Home – 1/7 Pelicans – Away – 1/9 Magic – Away – 1/11 Grizzlies – Home – 1/13 Wizards – Away – 1/15 Warriors – Home – 1/17 Knicks – Away – 1/18 Cavaliers – Home – 1/20 Grizzlies – Away –

Go see the Timberwolves or Grizzlies in person this season – get tickets now at StubHub.

Grizzlies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 12/31 Suns – Away – 1/3 Kings – Away – 1/4 Warriors – Away – 1/6 Mavericks – Home – 1/9 Rockets – Home – 1/11 Timberwolves – Away – 1/13 Rockets – Away – 1/15 Spurs – Away – 1/17 Spurs – Away – 1/20 Timberwolves – Home – 1/22 Hornets – Home –

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

id: