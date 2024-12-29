Thunder vs. Grizzlies Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – December 29 Published 7:19 am Sunday, December 29, 2024

The Western-leading Oklahoma City Thunder (25-5) are favored by 7.5 points as they look to hold off the No. 2 team in the conference, the Memphis Grizzlies (22-10). The squads square off Sunday, December 29, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET on FDSOK and FDSSE.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Thunder vs. Grizzlies Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 29, 2024

Sunday, December 29, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: FDSOK and FDSSE

FDSOK and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Venue: Paycom Center

Email newsletter signup

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.

Thunder vs. Grizzlies Score Prediction

Prediction:

Thunder 117 – Grizzlies 111

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Spread & Total Prediction for Thunder vs. Grizzlies

Pick ATS: Grizzlies (+ 7.5)

Grizzlies (+ 7.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Thunder (-6.1)

Thunder (-6.1) Pick OU: Under (232.5)



Computer Predicted Total: 227.3

The Thunder have covered the spread less often than the Grizzlies this year, tallying an ATS record of 19-11-0, as opposed to the 22-10-0 mark of the Grizzlies.

Oklahoma City (11-6) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 7.5 points or more this season (64.7%) than Memphis (3-0) does as a 7.5+-point underdog (100%).

When it comes to exceeding the total in 2024-25, Oklahoma City does it in fewer games (43.3% of the time) than Memphis (62.5%).

The Thunder have an .828 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (24-5) this season while the Grizzlies have a .500 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (4-4).

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Thunder with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Thunder Performance Insights

The Thunder are posting 114.9 points per game this season (10th-ranked in NBA), but they’ve really provided a lift on defense, surrendering just 103.2 points per game (best).

Oklahoma City ranks 14th in the NBA with 44.2 rebounds per contest, but it is allowing 47.5 rebounds per game, which ranks second-worst in the league.

The Thunder are averaging 25.5 dimes per game, which ranks them 16th in the NBA in 2024-25.

Oklahoma City has been getting things done when it comes to turnovers this year, ranking best in the NBA in turnovers per game (11.1) and best in forced turnovers per contest (18.2).

The Thunder are draining 13.5 three-pointers per game (15th-ranked in NBA) this season, while owning a 34.6% three-point percentage (22nd-ranked).

Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.

Grizzlies Performance Insights

In 2024-25, the Grizzlies are best in the league offensively (124.0 points scored per game) and ranked 17th on defense (113.7 points allowed).

In 2024-25, Memphis is second-best in the NBA in rebounds (48.5 per game) and 14th in rebounds conceded (43.9).

This season the Grizzlies are second-best in the NBA in assists at 30.6 per game.

Memphis is the second-worst team in the league in turnovers per game (16.3) but fourth-best in turnovers forced (16.1).

The Grizzlies make 14.2 3-pointers per game and shoot 37.3% from beyond the arc, ranking 11th and 10th, respectively, in the league.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: