Jets vs. Predators Injury Report Today – December 30 Published 6:41 pm Sunday, December 29, 2024

Going into a game against the Nashville Predators (11-18-7), the Winnipeg Jets (26-10-1) will be monitoring two players on the injury report. The game starts at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, December 30 at Canada Life Centre.

Winnipeg Jets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Dylan Samberg D Out Foot Haydn Fleury D Out Knee

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Cole Smith LW Out Lower Body Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed

Jets vs. Predators Game Info

Date: Monday, December 30, 2024

Monday, December 30, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Winnipeg, Manitoba

Winnipeg, Manitoba Venue: Canada Life Centre

Jets Season Insights

The Jets are the highest-scoring squad in the league with 137 total goals (3.7 per game on 6.2 assists per outing).

Winnipeg has conceded 91 total goals (just 2.5 per game), ranking third in NHL action in terms of the fewest goals against.

Their +46 goal differential is tops in the league.

Predators Season Insights

With 88 goals (2.4 per game), the Predators have the league’s 31st-ranked offense.

Nashville has given up 114 total goals this season (3.2 per game), ranking 18th in the NHL.

Their -26 goal differential is 29th in the league.

Jets vs. Predators Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Jets (-172) Predators (+144) 6.5

