Jets vs. Predators Injury Report Today – December 30

Published 6:41 pm Sunday, December 29, 2024

By Data Skrive

Going into a game against the Nashville Predators (11-18-7), the Winnipeg Jets (26-10-1) will be monitoring two players on the injury report. The game starts at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, December 30 at Canada Life Centre.

Winnipeg Jets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Dylan Samberg D Out Foot
Haydn Fleury D Out Knee

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Cole Smith LW Out Lower Body
Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed

Jets vs. Predators Game Info

  • Date: Monday, December 30, 2024
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Location: Winnipeg, Manitoba
  • Venue: Canada Life Centre

Jets Season Insights

  • The Jets are the highest-scoring squad in the league with 137 total goals (3.7 per game on 6.2 assists per outing).
  • Winnipeg has conceded 91 total goals (just 2.5 per game), ranking third in NHL action in terms of the fewest goals against.
  • Their +46 goal differential is tops in the league.

Predators Season Insights

  • With 88 goals (2.4 per game), the Predators have the league’s 31st-ranked offense.
  • Nashville has given up 114 total goals this season (3.2 per game), ranking 18th in the NHL.
  • Their -26 goal differential is 29th in the league.

Jets vs. Predators Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Jets (-172) Predators (+144) 6.5

