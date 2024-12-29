How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Monday, December 30

Ranked squads are on the Monday college basketball schedule in one game, the Alcorn State Braves squaring off against the Ole Miss Rebels.

Today’s Top 25 Games

Alcorn State Braves at No. 25 Ole Miss Rebels

  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

