How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Sunday, December 29

Published 12:43 am Sunday, December 29, 2024

By Data Skrive

Six games on Sunday’s college basketball schedule feature an SEC team, including the matchup between the South Dakota State Jackrabbits and the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Today’s SEC Games

Northwestern State Demons at Texas Longhorns

  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Stetson Hatters at No. 6 Florida Gators

  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

South Carolina State Bulldogs at Georgia Bulldogs

  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Prairie View A&M Panthers at No. 12 Oklahoma Sooners

  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

South Dakota State Jackrabbits at No. 5 Alabama Crimson Tide

  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils at LSU Tigers

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

