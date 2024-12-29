How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Sunday, December 29 Published 12:43 am Sunday, December 29, 2024

Six games on Sunday’s college basketball schedule feature an SEC team, including the matchup between the South Dakota State Jackrabbits and the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Today’s SEC Games

Northwestern State Demons at Texas Longhorns

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Stetson Hatters at No. 6 Florida Gators

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

South Carolina State Bulldogs at Georgia Bulldogs

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Prairie View A&M Panthers at No. 12 Oklahoma Sooners

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

South Dakota State Jackrabbits at No. 5 Alabama Crimson Tide

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils at LSU Tigers

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

