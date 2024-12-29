How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Sunday, December 29
Published 12:43 am Sunday, December 29, 2024
Six games on Sunday’s college basketball schedule feature an SEC team, including the matchup between the South Dakota State Jackrabbits and the Alabama Crimson Tide.
Today’s SEC Games
Northwestern State Demons at Texas Longhorns
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Stetson Hatters at No. 6 Florida Gators
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
South Carolina State Bulldogs at Georgia Bulldogs
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Prairie View A&M Panthers at No. 12 Oklahoma Sooners
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
South Dakota State Jackrabbits at No. 5 Alabama Crimson Tide
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils at LSU Tigers
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
