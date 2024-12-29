How to Watch AAC College Basketball Games – Sunday, December 29 Published 4:46 am Sunday, December 29, 2024

AAC teams will be in action across two games on Sunday’s college basketball slate. That includes the Buffalo Bulls squaring off against the Temple Owls at Liacouras Center.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s AAC Games

Buffalo Bulls at Temple Owls

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

UTSA Roadrunners at Army Black Knights

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

id: