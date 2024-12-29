How to Pick the Jets vs. Predators Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – December 30 Published 11:46 am Sunday, December 29, 2024

Looking to put some money on the upcoming contest (Monday at 7:30 PM ET) between the Winnipeg Jets and the Nashville Predators at Canada Life Centre? Below, we submit our best bets, along with our picks and projections for this matchup.

Jets vs. Predators Picks

Total Pick

Pick OU: Under 6.5 (model projecting 5.9 goals)

This season, Winnipeg games have gone over this one’s 6.5-goal total 14 times.

A total of 13 of Nashville’s games have ended with over 6.5 goals this season.

These two teams combine for 6.1 goals per game, 0.35999999999999943 less than the total set for this contest.

This game’s over/under is 0.9 more than the 5.6 goals these two teams allow per game combined.

Moneyline Pick

Jets Moneyline: -162

The Jets have been victorious in 22 of their 26 games when they were favored on the moneyline this season (84.6%).

Winnipeg is 11-2 (victorious in 84.6% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -162 or shorter.

The Jets’ implied moneyline win probability is 61.8% in this game.

Predators Moneyline: +135

In 14 games as the underdog on the moneyline, Nashville has pulled off the upset twice.

The Predators have a single victory in matches with moneyline odds of +135 or longer (in four chances).

Nashville has a 42.6% chance to win this game (implied from its moneyline odds).

Score Prediction

Prediction:

Winnipeg 4, Nashville 2

Jets Points Leaders

One of Winnipeg’s top offensive options this season is Kyle Connor, who has put up 49 points in 37 games.

With 22 goals and 22 assists, Mark Scheifele is one of the most important offensive options for Winnipeg with his 44 points (1.2 per game).

Joshua Morrissey has created 34 points for Winnipeg in 37 games this season, scoring on 4.1% of his shots and recording three goals and 31 assists.

As Winnipeg’s top goalie, Connor Hellebuyck has recorded 23 wins and 5 losses this season while allowing 60 goals with 772 saves.

Predators Points Leaders

Filip Forsberg has totaled nine goals (0.3 per game) and dished out 21 assists (0.6 per game), taking 3.4 shots per game and shooting 7.4%. That makes him among the leaders for Nashville with 30 total points (0.8 per game).

Jonathan Marchessault has made a major impact for Nashville this season with 26 points, thanks to 13 goals and 13 assists.

Roman Josi has seven goals and 17 assists for Winnipeg.

Juuse Saros has a .903 save percentage (28th in the league), with 733 total saves, while conceding 79 goals (2.8 goals against average). He has compiled an 8-15-6 record between the posts for Nashville this season.

Jets’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 12/21/2024 Wild W 5-0 Home -169 12/23/2024 Maple Leafs W 5-2 Away +109 12/28/2024 Senators W 4-2 Home -170 12/30/2024 Predators – Home -162 12/31/2024 Avalanche – Away – 1/2/2025 Ducks – Home – 1/4/2025 Red Wings – Home –

Predators’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 12/21/2024 Kings W 3-2 Home -112 12/23/2024 Hurricanes W 5-2 Home +105 12/27/2024 Blues L 7-4 Away -139 12/30/2024 Jets – Away +135 12/31/2024 Wild – Away – 1/3/2025 Canucks – Away – 1/4/2025 Flames – Away –

Winnipeg vs. Nashville Game Info

Date: Monday, December 30, 2024

Monday, December 30, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Winnipeg, Manitoba

Winnipeg, Manitoba Venue: Canada Life Centre

