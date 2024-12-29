Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Sunday, December 29
Published 12:23 am Sunday, December 29, 2024
The college basketball slate on Sunday is not one to miss. Our computer model has provided picks against the spread for 10 games, including the South Dakota State Jackrabbits playing the Alabama Crimson Tide at Coleman Coliseum.
Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS
ATS Pick: South Dakota State +22.5 vs. Alabama
- Matchup: South Dakota State Jackrabbits at Alabama Crimson Tide
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: December 29
- Computer Projection: Alabama by 13.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Alabama (-22.5)
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
ATS Pick: Northwestern State +25.5 vs. Texas
- Matchup: Northwestern State Demons at Texas Longhorns
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: December 29
- Computer Projection: Texas by 17.6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Texas (-25.5)
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
ATS Pick: Detroit Mercy +14.5 vs. Youngstown State
- Matchup: Detroit Mercy Titans at Youngstown State Penguins
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: December 29
- Computer Projection: Youngstown State by 8.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Youngstown State (-14.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Robert Morris +1.5 vs. Northern Kentucky
- Matchup: Northern Kentucky Norse at Robert Morris Colonials
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: December 29
- Computer Projection: Robert Morris by 3.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Northern Kentucky (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Illinois State -4.5 vs. UIC
- Matchup: UIC Flames at Illinois State Redbirds
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Date: December 29
- Computer Projection: Illinois State by 9 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Illinois State (-4.5)
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Florida A&M +7.5 vs. Tarleton State
- Matchup: Florida A&M Rattlers at Tarleton State Texans
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Date: December 29
- Computer Projection: Tarleton State by 3.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Tarleton State (-7.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Western Kentucky +18.5 vs. Michigan
- Matchup: Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Michigan Wolverines
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: December 29
- Computer Projection: Michigan by 14.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Michigan (-18.5)
- TV Channel: BTN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Norfolk State +10.5 vs. High Point
- Matchup: Norfolk State Spartans at High Point Panthers
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: December 29
- Computer Projection: High Point by 6.8 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: High Point (-10.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Weber State +21.5 vs. Oregon
- Matchup: Weber State Wildcats at Oregon Ducks
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Date: December 29
- Computer Projection: Oregon by 18.6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Oregon (-21.5)
- TV Channel: B1G+
ATS Pick: Niagara -2.5 vs. Le Moyne
- Matchup: Le Moyne Dolphins at Niagara Purple Eagles
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: December 29
- Computer Projection: Niagara by 5.3 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Niagara (-2.5)
- TV Channel: NEC Front Row
