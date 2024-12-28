Will Tyler Boyd Play in Week 17? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates Published 1:28 pm Saturday, December 28, 2024

Boyd’s season stats include 376 yards on 37 receptions (10.2 per catch) and zero touchdowns, plus one carry for three yards. He has been targeted 53 times.

Tyler Boyd Injury Status: Questionable (DNP)

Boyd shows up on the injury list this week (questionable, foot).

The Titans have listed two other receiviers on the injury report this week: Bryce Oliver (questionable/knee): 5 Rec; 80 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Colton Dowell (out/knee): 5 Rec; 80 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Titans vs. Jaguars Game Info

Game Day: December 29, 2024

December 29, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM TV Channel: CBS

Watch this game on Paramount+ Spread: Titans -1

Titans -1 Total: 39.5 points

Boyd 2024 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 53 37 376 182 0 10.2

Boyd Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 5 3 18 0 Week 2 @Jets 5 2 26 0 Week 3 @Packers 4 3 33 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 2 2 31 0 Week 6 @Colts 3 3 19 0 Week 7 @Bills 5 5 43 0 Week 8 @Lions 6 3 14 0 Week 9 @Patriots 0 0 0 Week 11 @Vikings 3 2 34 0 Week 12 @Texans 6 6 55 0 Week 13 @Commanders 4 3 37 0 Week 14 @Jaguars 4 1 7 0 Week 15 @Bengals 3 2 39 0 Week 16 @Colts 3 2 20 0

id: