Will Tony Pollard Play in Week 17? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates Published 1:28 pm Saturday, December 28, 2024

On the ground, Pollard has season stats of 238 rushes for 1017 yards and five TDs, picking up 4.3 yards per carry. He also has 41 catches on 57 targets for 238 yards.

Tony Pollard Injury Status: Questionable (DNP)

Pollard (questionable, ankle) has been listed on the Titans’ injury report this week.

No other running back is listed on the injury report for the Titans.

Titans vs. Jaguars Game Info

Game Day: December 29, 2024

December 29, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM TV Channel: CBS

Watch this game on Paramount+ Spread: Titans -1

Titans -1 Total: 39.5 points

Pollard 2024 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 238 1,017 5 4.3 57 41 238 0

Pollard Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Bears 16 82 1 3 12 0 Week 2 @Jets 17 62 0 5 40 0 Week 3 @Packers 6 14 0 3 15 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 22 88 1 2 20 0 Week 6 @Colts 17 93 1 3 -5 0 Week 7 @Bills 16 61 0 2 4 0 Week 8 @Lions 20 94 0 3 23 0 Week 9 @Patriots 28 128 0 3 26 0 Week 10 @Chargers 9 44 0 4 19 0 Week 11 @Vikings 9 15 0 2 14 0 Week 12 @Texans 24 119 1 3 10 0 Week 13 @Commanders 8 35 0 4 33 0 Week 14 @Jaguars 21 102 0 2 22 0 Week 15 @Bengals 17 45 1 0 0 0 Week 16 @Colts 8 35 0 2 5 0

