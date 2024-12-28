Titans vs. Jaguars Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread – Week 17 Published 3:36 pm Saturday, December 28, 2024

The Jacksonville Jaguars will play the Tennessee Titans at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 29 at 1 p.m. ET. Our computer model projects the Jaguars will win — keep scrolling for a full breakdown regarding the spread, over/under and final score.

The Jaguars own the 27th-ranked scoring offense this season (18.5 points per game), and they’ve been worse on defense, ranking fourth-worst with 26.4 points allowed per game. The Titans’ defense has been a bottom-five unit in scoring defense this season, conceding 27.8 points per game, which ranks second-worst in the NFL. Offensively, they rank 25th with 18.9 points per contest.

Titans vs. Jaguars Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Jaguars (-1) Over (39.5) Jaguars 25, Titans 21

Titans Betting Info

The Titans have a 51.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Tennessee has a record of just 2-13-0 against the spread this season.

The Titans have not covered the spread when an underdog by 1 point or more this year (in four opportunities).

So far this season, nine of Tennessee’s 15 games with a set number have gone over the point total.

The average total for Titans games (postseason included) is 41.1 points, 1.6 more than this game’s over/under.

Jaguars Betting Info

Based on this game’s moneyline, the Jaguars have an implied win probability of 53.5%.

Jacksonville has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover seven times.

The Jaguars have an ATS record of 7-4 when playing as at least 1-point favorites this season.

In Jacksonville’s 15 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total eight times.

The over/under in this matchup is 39.5 points, 4.8 fewer than the average total in this season’s Jaguars contests (postseason included).

Titans vs. Jaguars 2024 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Jaguars 18.5 26.4 23 23.6 14.5 28.9 Titans 18.9 27.8 16.3 23 21.3 32

