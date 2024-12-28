Ole Miss vs. LSU Basketball Tickets – Saturday, January 11
Published 8:03 pm Saturday, December 28, 2024
The LSU Tigers (10-2, 0-0 SEC) meet a fellow SEC squad, the Ole Miss Rebels (11-2, 0-0 SEC), on Saturday, January 11, 2025 at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. The game will begin at 6:00 PM ET and you can watch via SEC Network.
Looking for men’s college basketball tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.
Ole Miss vs. LSU Game Info & Tickets
- Date: Saturday, January 11, 2025
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: SEC Network
- Location: Oxford, Mississippi
- Venue: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at StubHub
Ole Miss vs. LSU 2024-25 Stats
|Ole Miss
|Stat
|LSU
|80.8
|Points For
|82.1
|65.5
|Points Against
|68.8
|45.4%
|Field Goal %
|46.6%
|41.2%
|Opponent Field Goal %
|38.0%
|35.4%
|Three Point %
|32.0%
|31.5%
|Opponent Three Point %
|28.2%
Email newsletter signup
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Ole Miss’ Top Players
- The Rebels scoring leader is Sean Pedulla, who puts up 14.7 points per game.
- Ole Miss is led in rebounding by Malik Dia’s 5.4 rebounds per game and assists by Jaylen Murray’s 4.2 assists per game.
- Murray knocks down 2.5 treys per game to lead the Rebels.
- Pedulla leads the team with 2.5 steals per game. Dre Davis collects 1.1 blocks a game to pace Ole Miss.
LSU’s Top Players
- Cam Carter owns the Tigers top spot in scoring with 16.4 points per game and also tacks on 4.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest.
- Corey Chest (8.7 rebounds per game) and Dji Bailey (3.1 assists per game) are the LSU leaders in rebounds and assists.
- Jordan Sears leads the Tigers in shooting from beyond the arc, averaging 2.4 made threes per game.
- Sears tops LSU in steals with 1.6 per game, and Daimion Collins leads the squad in blocks with 2.0 per game.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Max. Use our link to sign up today.
Ole Miss Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/28/2024
|@ Memphis
|L 87-70
|FedExForum
|1/4/2025
|Georgia
|–
|The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
|1/8/2025
|@ Arkansas
|–
|Bud Walton Arena | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
|1/11/2025
|LSU
|–
|The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
|1/14/2025
|@ Alabama
|–
|Coleman Coliseum | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
|1/18/2025
|@ Mississippi State
|–
|Humphrey Coliseum | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
LSU Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/29/2024
|Mississippi Valley State
|–
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
|1/4/2025
|Vanderbilt
|–
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
|1/7/2025
|@ Missouri
|–
|Mizzou Arena | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
|1/11/2025
|@ Ole Miss
|–
|The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
|1/14/2025
|Arkansas
|–
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
|1/18/2025
|@ Texas A&M
|–
|Reed Arena | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.