Ole Miss vs. LSU Basketball Tickets – Saturday, January 11

The LSU Tigers (10-2, 0-0 SEC) meet a fellow SEC squad, the Ole Miss Rebels (11-2, 0-0 SEC), on Saturday, January 11, 2025 at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. The game will begin at 6:00 PM ET and you can watch via SEC Network.

Ole Miss vs. LSU Game Info & Tickets

Date: Saturday, January 11, 2025

Saturday, January 11, 2025 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Location: Oxford, Mississippi

Oxford, Mississippi Venue: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss

Ole Miss vs. LSU 2024-25 Stats

Ole Miss Stat LSU 80.8 Points For 82.1 65.5 Points Against 68.8 45.4% Field Goal % 46.6% 41.2% Opponent Field Goal % 38.0% 35.4% Three Point % 32.0% 31.5% Opponent Three Point % 28.2%

Ole Miss’ Top Players

The Rebels scoring leader is Sean Pedulla, who puts up 14.7 points per game.

Ole Miss is led in rebounding by Malik Dia’s 5.4 rebounds per game and assists by Jaylen Murray’s 4.2 assists per game.

Murray knocks down 2.5 treys per game to lead the Rebels.

Pedulla leads the team with 2.5 steals per game. Dre Davis collects 1.1 blocks a game to pace Ole Miss.

LSU’s Top Players

Cam Carter owns the Tigers top spot in scoring with 16.4 points per game and also tacks on 4.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest.

Corey Chest (8.7 rebounds per game) and Dji Bailey (3.1 assists per game) are the LSU leaders in rebounds and assists.

Jordan Sears leads the Tigers in shooting from beyond the arc, averaging 2.4 made threes per game.

Sears tops LSU in steals with 1.6 per game, and Daimion Collins leads the squad in blocks with 2.0 per game.

Ole Miss Schedule

LSU Schedule

